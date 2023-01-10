FSU, with ‘one of the most Talented rosters in college football’, at No. 4 in PFF’s way-too-early 2023 Top 25

Florida State checks in at No. 4 in Pro Football Focus’ way-too-early 2023 college football Top 25 rankings. The Seminoles finished at No. 11 in the final Associated Press Top 25 for 2022 after going 10-3.

Before Max Chadwick, the author of the way-too-early Top 25, can even get into the rankings, he shares the bullet point that ‘Florida State’s roster is loaded: The Seminoles have one of the most talented rosters in college football heading into next season, pushing them up to No. 4′

How things have changed in Tallahassee very quickly.

The Seminoles check in behind Georgia, the back-to-back national champions, Michigan, the back-to-back Big Ten champs, and Ohio State, who despite having to replace their starting quarterback more than likely for next season is viewed as a loaded roster capable of contending for a title.

Next up is the Seminoles. Coming off their first 10-win season in six years, expectations for FSU in 2023 are very higher and PFF outlines a few of the key players for next season:

Quarterback Jordan Travis : The redshirt junior’s 91.7 grade this year led all Power Five quarterbacks.

Edge defender Jared Verse : He *was* a top-20 prospect on PFF’s 2023 NFL Draft big board before opting to return for his redshirt junior season.

Running back Trey Benson : The redshirt sophomore’s 0.51 forced missed tackles per attempt in 2022 broke Javonte Williams ‘ PFF College record.

Wide receiver Johnny Wilson : They led all Power Five players this season with 3.36 yards per route run.

Cornerback Fentrell Cypress II : The Virginia transfer allowed only 0.53 yards per coverage snap this season, the fifth-lowest mark among Power Five cornerbacks.

Tight end Jaheim Bell : The South Carolina transfer’s 88.8 receiving grade since 2021 trails only Georgia’s Brock Bowers among returning Power Five tight ends.

Interior defensive lineman Braden Fiske : The Western Michigan transfer’s 48 pressures this season tied for fifth among all interior defensive linemen in college football.

Offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers : The UTEP transfer was one of only six offensive tackles in the country this year to have top-25 grades both as a pass protector and run blocker.

PFF Warns to jump on the hype train now for the Seminoles.

LSU, who FSU opens the 2023 season against in Orlando, Fla. is Sept. 3rd, checks in at No. 8.

Clemson, who is ranked No. 11, is another opponent for the Seminoles in 2023.

The complete PFF way-too-early Top 25 for 2023 can be found here.