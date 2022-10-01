FSU travels to take on Rival Miami on Saturday

The No. 7 Florida State Women’s soccer team is looking to push its unbeaten streak to 19 games.

The Seminoles (6-0-2, 3-0 ACC) travel to Miami to take on the Hurricanes (3-4-2, 0-3) to extend the second longest streak in program history.

Miami lost a pair of conference games 3-1 last week to Pittsburgh and Syracuse while Florida State is coming off wins against Clemson and Louisville at home last week.

Here are three things to know about the in-state rivalry match.

Overcoming death:Florida State Women’s soccer: Jenna Nighswonger overcomes death of grandfather to lead Seminoles

Debuting in style:Florida State soccer: Onyi Echegini debuts in ACC with hat trick, earns Offensive Player of Week

Why she returned:Florida State soccer: Beata Olsson decided to return after peppering Brian Pensky with questions

Owning the rivalry

The Seminoles have beaten up their ACC Rival for the past several seasons. They lead the all-time series 17-4 and have posted a 7-3 mark in Miami.

Last season, FSU defeated Miami 4-1 in Tallahassee. Four different players scored for the team, while goalkeeper Cristina Roque played all 90 minutes in goal and faced only two shots.

The Hurricane’s last win over the Seminoles came in a 1-0 overtime loss in 2018.

Spreading the Wealth

FSU has had 13 different scorers total 33 goals this season. The 13 goal scorers is the ninth most for a single season in program history.

Onyi Echegini leads the team with six goals, while last season’s goal scoring leader Beata Olsson and Jenna Nighswonger are tied for second with four.

Clara Robbins, Jody Brown and Maria Alagoa have added three goals each. Alagoa has done that while not starting a game this season.

Two others have two goals and five players have one goal.

Dominant on both ends

The Seminoles are hard to keep off the board and harder to score on.

In just over two seasons as Florida State’s starting goalkeeper, Roque has a 31-0-8 career record and has started in two National Championship matches.

She is the active NCAA leader in goals against average with 0.52 goals, to go along with 71 saves, .772 save percentage and 22 shutouts.

Meanwhile, the offense leads the nation with 3.67 goals per game and 10.78 points per game. Nighswonger leads the team in points with 15, including a career-high five points against Louisville.

Echegini scored a hat trick against Boston College, the first of her career.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: Well. 7 FSU (6-0-2, 3-0 ACC) at Miami (3-4-2, 0-3)

When/where: Saturday, 5 p.m.; Cobb Stadium, Coral Gables, Fla.

TV/Radio: ACC Network Extra

Reach Ehsan Kassim at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports) and Instagram (tlhnolesports).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.