Florida State will officially break ground on its long-awaited football operations building, to be named the Dunlap Football Center, on Saturday.

President Richard McCullough, Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford, Coach Mike Norvell, Seminole Boosters President and CEO Stephen Ponder and a representative of the Dunlap Family will make remarks.

Earlier this year, The Osceola reported the university’s plan to break ground in December.

“We have an aggressive timeline,” Florida State University Athletic Director Michael Alford said at the time. “We’re working with the President. We know it’s a priority with Chairman (Peter) Collins, President (Richard) McCullough and myself. We need to get this facility built.”

At the time, Alford said Florida State and Miami were the only two ACC schools that did not have a dedicated football operations building. Alford also noted that with Florida opening its dedicated football facility last summer, FSU would be one of just eight Power 5 schools not to have a dedicated football building.

“I hate to put a timeline on it, but we’re on schedule to break ground in eight to 10 months, to start digging,” Alford Predicted earlier this year.

This Saturday, the Predicted start time will prove to be on point with an expected completion date of July or August 2024.

“We need to get it built. I’m happy to be starting on it. It’s been a focus of mine, the President’s (Richard McCullough) and Michael Alford’s,” said Peter Collins, who serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees. “It’s overdue. We would have done it a couple of years ago but for having to change a couple of coaches.”

And then there was the matter of Covid.

“We might be having a different conversation had we gone into a bunch of debt during Covid but because we didn’t go into a lot of debt – we managed expenses very well — we are able to address this need,” Collins said.