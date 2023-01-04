FSU Tight End signs with agency, Entering 2023 NFL Draft

Underclassmen across college football have until Monday, January 16, to declare their intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Florida State has already lost star safety Jammie Robinson to the professional ranks and is awaiting a final decision from rising edge rusher Jared Verse.

Outside of that, the Seminoles have 15 players who are listed as Seniors on their roster who will take a shot at the NFL, transfer to other programs, or conclude their college careers.

