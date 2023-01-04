FSU Tight End signs with agency, Entering 2023 NFL Draft

Underclassmen across college football have until Monday, January 16, to declare their intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Florida State has already lost star safety Jammie Robinson to the professional ranks and is awaiting a final decision from rising edge rusher Jared Verse.

Outside of that, the Seminoles have 15 players who are listed as Seniors on their roster who will take a shot at the NFL, transfer to other programs, or conclude their college careers.

One player with Eligibility remaining who won’t be in Tallahassee next season is redshirt junior tight end Wyatt Rector. Despite having a season of Eligibility left, Rector earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State at the end of the fall semester and is moving on from the program.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Rector signed with Logan Brown Sports for representation throughout the predraft process. The agency is also representing players from South Carolina, Arizona, and Southeastern Louisiana.

The majority of Rector’s contributions have come on special teams over the last two years. He was named Florida State’s co-special teams player of the year alongside linebacker Brendan Gant prior to the Bowl game. If Rector is going to latch on with a club at the NFL level, he’s going to have to provide a sizable impact in a portion of the game that most players ignore.

“If you look at the past players that Coach Norvell has coached like at Memphis and everywhere else, he’s told me that they’ve had a big role on special teams,” Rector said in November. “Look at some of the players in the league, Washington just beat Philly last night. The star running back for Washington, Coach Norvell coached him. Look at Tony Pollard for the Cowboys, Coach Norvell said that he only had one year of big running back reps. Everything else and the rest were just special teams and fundamentals.

“I feel like why I take special teams so seriously is because those fundamentals transfer over to offense,” Rector continued. “Getting in power, getting in speed, dipping and driving sometimes. Everythings all tied together and I think it makes a big difference.”

The Florida native spent five years at the college level with Western Michigan and Florida State. He ended up appearing in 35 career games, recording 2 catches for 13 yards and a touchdown, 4 Rushes for 7 yards, and a touchdown, while also completing his Lone pass for two yards and a score.

Rector earned snaps on all four of the Seminoles’ special teams units. He was credited with four tackles and a fumble recovery on the season.

