FSU soccer vs. FGCU: NCAA Tournament notes, how to watch, game info

Well. 1 overall seed, ACC Tournament title winners and Defending national Champion Florida State Seminoles soccer is set to kick off its title defense today against the FGCU Eagles.

From FSU Sports Info:

Florida State enters the NCAA Tournament as the overall number one seed. This is the 11th time in school history the Seminoles have been named a No. 1 seed and the fifth straight season. It is also the 18th straight season and 19th time overall that Florida State received a national seed to the NCAA Tournament. Friday’s game against the Eagles of FGCU will be the fourth meeting between the two programs and the second this season. Florida State is 3-0 against FGCU and have not allowed a goal to the Eagles in the first three meetings.

The Seminoles enter the game having last defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels in a thriller in the conference tournament final, capping off an impressive first season under new head Coach Brian Pensky.

Our Prince Akeem Joeffer recently broke down Florida State’s bracket and how it Compares to the rest of the tournament:

FSU is in the easiest region while Notre Dame is in the toughest. By easiest and toughest I mean easiest or toughest competition to reach the College Cup. I have Alabama being in the second toughest region while UCLA’s region is the third toughest. Florida State wouldn’t have been placed in a relatively easier quadrant without having secured the overall #1 seed. It is never easy to get to the College Cup and it certainly won’t be easy for FSU this year. However, looking over the bracket, there is no question in my mind that Florida State’s quarter is the easiest.

Florida State vs. FGCU is set for a 5 pm start, with the match set to be broadcast on WatchESPN.

Florida State vs. FGCU how to watch, TV info

Date

Friday, November 11

Time

5 p.m

Stream

ESPN, Hulu

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network