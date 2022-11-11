FSU Soccer opens the 2022 NCAA Tournament against FGCU at home

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State, which earned the No. 1 overall national seed in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament, opens postseason play on Friday when Florida Gulf Coast comes to town. The Seminoles (13-2-3) and the Eagles (12-5-2) begin their match at 5 pm and it will be broadcast on WatchESPN. Live stats of the match are also available. Noles247.com will also be providing updates from the event.

This postseason marks the 11th time in school history the Seminoles have been named a No. 1 seed and the fifth straight season. It is also the 18th straight season and 19th time overall that Florida State received a national seed to the NCAA Tournament.

The Seminoles played a total of 11 matches against nine schools that made the 2022 NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship, including seven national seeds. FSU posted a record of 7-2-2 against those in the tournament, including a 2-1 win over No. 2 seed North Carolina in the ACC Tournament Championship.

Florida State is undefeated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament with a 20-0-1 record. Florida State sits at 72-18-5 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, good for a .784 winning percentage. It is the second-best postseason winning percentage of all time, trailing only North Carolina (.878).

FSU and FGCU met earlier this season. The Seminoles defeated the Eagles, 5-0, back on September 8th. The Seminoles only allowed FGCU to take six shots in the first meeting this season with two of those six shots on goal. Clara Robbins led the Noles against the Eagles with two goals. The Seminoles then earned goals from Olivia Garcia, Emma Bissell and Olivia Lebdaoui.

Friday will mark the fourth-ever meeting between the two programs. FSU is 3-0 against FGCU and has not allowed a goal in the previous three meetings. FSU has defeated FGCU by a combined score of 13-0 in their previous three meetings.

Florida State enters this game at the Seminole Soccer Complex with a Stellar home record in the NCAA Tournament. Overall, FSU has posted a 51-2-1 record in the NCAA Tournament at home, winning every postseason game in Tallahassee, other than a 2-0 loss to Notre Dame in the quarterfinals of the 2009 tournament, a 1-1 draw to USC in 2018 before triumphing 5-4 in penalty kicks and a 4-0 loss to UCLA in 2019.

The Noles have outscored their opponents 153-22 at home in those 54 matches, including a cumulative score of 100-12 over the last 35 games, dating back to 2010.

The Winner of FSU’s match will advance to face the Winner of the match between No. 8 seed LSU (9-3-7) and Lamar University (15-1-2). Those two teams meet on Friday at 6:30 pm The full tournament bracket can be seen below.

FSU, who has 12 prior College Cup Appearances including three of the last four years, is seeking their fourth national championship as a program. FSU has won national championships in 2014, 2018, and 2021.

Portions from FSU release