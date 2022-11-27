FSU Soccer Advances to program’s 13th College Cup with 1-0 win over Arkansas

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State soccer advanced to the College Cup with a 1-0 win over Arkansas it’s Saturday evening. The Seminoles’ game-winning goal came on a Razorbacks’ own goal in the 53rd minute. FSU is now 11-4-2 in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. The win will send FSU to its 13th College Cup (third straight) as they continue the quest for the program’s fourth national title. This will be head coach Brian Pensky‘s first appearance in the College Cup.

The Seminole Soccer Complex was packed with 2,667 fans, a new FSU postseason record. There were also fans packed into the Spirit Way Garage and out on Stadium Drive. FSU is now 55-2-1 at home in the NCAA Tournament. Florida State is also 3-0 all-time against the Razorbacks.

FSU Soccer defeats Arkansas 1-0 in Elite 8 action to advance to their 13th College Cup. The Seminoles joined North Carolina, Alabama, and Virginia in Cary, NC

Like the Seminoles’ first three tournament games, the offense came to life in the second half. For the fourth time this tournament, the ‘Noles scored a goal within the first ten minutes of the second half. Jenna Nightswonger swung the ball to the post on a corner kick into a group of Razorbacks. An Arkansas defender hit the ball into their own net to give Florida State the lead:

A Jenna corner kick results in an own goal!

The Seminoles had plenty of other chances in the half. The best chance came on a Rocket shot from Clara Robbins that hit off the crossbar and stayed out of the net. Jody Brown also had a couple of chances but wasn’t able to convert either of them. FSU had ten shots in the half as the Razorbacks’ goalie had to make seven saves.

Cristina Roque only needed to make one save in the second half to produce her seventh shutout of the season. FSU has produced eight shutouts in its last ten tournament games. They’ve only allowed one goal through four games this postseason.

Arkansas finished the night with 11 shots, while the Seminoles had 13. Each team had five corner kicks. All five of FSU’s corners came in the second half. The Seminoles committed just five fouls. Nighswonger led the Seminoles with four shots (three on goal).

First Half: Neither team cracked the scoreboard in the first half. The Razorbacks controlled possession for much of the half and had a consistent presence on FSU’s side of the field. Despite that, the defense didn’t allow many great scoring chances. Roque made three saves in the half. The Seminoles’ best chance came just seven minutes into the game. Heather Payne found Brown has a cross into the box, but Brown couldn’t control it as she skied it over the net.

FSU had three shots (two on goal) and three fouls. Nighswonger had both of FSU’s shots on goals. The Seminoles didn’t have any corners, while Arkansas had three. The Razorbacks committed four fouls.

Up Next: FSU will play North Carolina on December 2nd in Cary, NC. The game will be at 6:00 or 8:30 pm on ESPNU. The Seminoles and Tar Heels have met twice this season. UNC won the first Matchup before FSU defeated the Heels in the ACC Tournament Finals to claim the program’s third straight ACC Championship Title.