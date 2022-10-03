FSU Pride Alumni Network reception to feature Museum of Fine Arts special exhibit

The Florida State University Alumni Association’s Pride Alumni Network will host a Networking reception at the FSU Museum of Fine Arts, where attendees can meet board members, students and alumni while viewing a local LGBTQ+ exhibit.

The museum will offer guided tours of “It’s A Lot Like Falling in Love: Legacies of Naiad Press and the Tallahassee Lesbian Community” and commentary from expert speakers from 6 pm to 7:45 pm Friday, Oct. 14.

The exhibit tells the story of Naiad Press, which operated in Tallahassee for 30 years and was dedicated to lesbian literature and community.

“We’re looking forward to an evening of jazz, a brilliant art exhibit and celebrating the opening of the Pride Alumni Network’s Pride Student Room in the new Student Union,” said Donald Post, president of the Pride Alumni Network.

Post urged interested parties to “join us and learn how you can help advance our mission to support our LGBTQ+ students and alumni.”

The exhibit opened during nationally recognized Pride Month and continues through October, which marks LGBT History Month.

“The show has resonated with all of our audiences, but in particular, it has connected generations of queer students and alumni and shown the deep and important history of the queer community in Tallahassee,” said Meredith Lynn, interim director for the Museum of Fine Arts.

Founded in 2020, the Florida State University Pride Alumni Network aims to cultivate a network of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and allied alumni to sustain meaningful relationships on behalf of FSU.

Tickets for Alumni Association members are $7, with the non-member price $10 and student tickets complimentary. For more information about the FSU Pride Alumni Network reception and to purchase tickets, visit gonol.es/pridereception.

To learn more about the Museum of Fine Arts’ special exhibit, visit gonol.es/naiadpress.