FSU moves to No. 16 in College Football Playoff rankings

Florida State Seminoles football, winners of four straight by 25-plus points, have been one of the best-performing teams in the country over the last few weeks of football — outscoring opponents 173-39 while outgaining them 1,956-903 on offense.

FSU’s body of work has been recognized by steady progress in the polls, with the Seminoles jumping four spots this week in the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll to No. 16. Since beating Miami 45-3 on November 6, FSU has gone from 25 to 20 to 16 in the AP and unranked to 20 to 16 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

What counts towards postseason destinations, though, is the College Football Playoff rankings, which in the latest edition have Florida State at No. 16 — ahead of North Carolina at No. 17.

FSU was ranked No. 19 last week after being No. 23 the week before.

From FSU Sports Info: