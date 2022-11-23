FSU moves to No. 16 in College Football Playoff rankings
Florida State Seminoles football, winners of four straight by 25-plus points, have been one of the best-performing teams in the country over the last few weeks of football — outscoring opponents 173-39 while outgaining them 1,956-903 on offense.
FSU’s body of work has been recognized by steady progress in the polls, with the Seminoles jumping four spots this week in the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll to No. 16. Since beating Miami 45-3 on November 6, FSU has gone from 25 to 20 to 16 in the AP and unranked to 20 to 16 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
What counts towards postseason destinations, though, is the College Football Playoff rankings, which in the latest edition have Florida State at No. 16 — ahead of North Carolina at No. 17.
FSU was ranked No. 19 last week after being No. 23 the week before.
From FSU Sports Info:
- The Seminoles have won four straight games by at least 25 points, the longest active streak in the Nation and the 2nd-longest streak by any team in 2022.
- FSU has an ACC-best five 30-point victories this season, which trails only Ohio State and Tennessee’s six each among P5 programs. The Seminoles are one of two P5 teams with two 30-point wins on the road and one of only five P5 programs with three 30-point victories in conference play.
- During its current four-game winning streak, Florida State has outscored its opponents 173-39 while outgaining them 1,956-903 in total offense. The Seminoles are averaging 239.0 rushing yards and 250.0 passing yards per game while holding opponents to 104.8 rushing yards and 121.0 passing yards per game. Florida State has completed 70.1 percent of its passes and is 21-of-22 on red zone opportunities in that stretch.
- Florida State is 1st in the ACC and 4th in the country in pass defense, holding opponents to an average of 155.4 yards per game through the air, and also are 1st in the ACC and 4th nationally holding opponents to an average of 5.7 yards per pass attempt.
- FSU has rushed for at least 200 yards in six straight games, the longest active streak in the nation and the program’s longest streak since starting the 1995 season with six consecutive 200-yard games. The Seminoles lead the ACC in yards per rush and rushing offense, with their average of 5.54 yards per rush 9th nationally, and their average of 217.0 rushing yards per game 14th. » FSU leads the Nation with seven touchdown drives of 90+ yards and is 2nd nationally with 15 touchdown drives of 80+ yards this season.
- Florida State, Georgia and Ohio State are the only teams ranked in the top-10 in yards per play on offense and defense. The Seminoles are 9th nationally with an average of 4.57 yards per play allowed and 10th with an average of 6.87 yards per play.
- FSU is one of six teams in the nation that ranks in the top-25 in total defense, scoring defense, total offense and scoring offense. The Seminoles are 11th in the country allowing an average of 293.4 yards per game on defense, 13th with an average of 18.0 points allowed per game, 16th with 473.7 yards of total offense per game and 23rd scoring an average of 35.4 points per game.
- FSU is one of three teams in the country, and the only team in the ACC, averaging at least 250 yards of passing offense and at least 210 yards of rushing offense per game this season. Of the three ACC teams averaging better than 250 yards of passing offense, the next-closest rushing offense is North Carolina’s 163.8 yards per game.
- Florida State has scored on 16 of 22 first drives of a half this season, with 15 touchdowns on those 16 scoring drives for a total of 106 points. The Seminoles lead the ACC and are 2nd in the country with a 68.2 percent touchdown rate on opening drives of a half (via ESPN Stats & Info).
- Florida State is one of two teams in the country that is ranked in the top-20 in kickoff return average, punt return average and punt return defense. FSU is 9th in the country and 4th in the ACC with an average of 24.77 yards per kickoff return, is 2nd in the conference and 18th in the Nation allowing an average of 3.56 yards per punt return and is 3rd in the conference and 20th nationally with an average of 11.58 yards per punt return. » Florida State’s defense has held opponents to an average of 128.8 yards of total offense in the first half, with opponents gaining only 56.3 yards rushing and 72.6 yards passing in the first 30 minutes. The Seminoles are outscoring opponents 230-84 in the first half and have held eight opponents to three or fewer first-half points.