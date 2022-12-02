FSU Men’s Basketball prepares to face No. 3 Virginia in the ACC opener

Florida State, which sits at 1-8 on the season, hits the road this weekend to travel and face No. 3 Virginia at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. on Saturday at 2 pm The Cavaliers enter the game with a 6-0 record. It is the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams. It is worth noting that Virginia head coach Tony Bennett is 13-0 in ACC openers at Virginia. It also marks the first of two meetings this season between the two teams, as Virginia travels to Tallahassee on January 14th, 2023.

The game will be shown on ESPN2, with Doug Sherman and Cory Alexander on the call. It can be streamed here.

It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network with Jeff Culhane and Adrian Crawford providing coverage on-site. An audio stream is available here.

FSU has won the last two meetings, including their last trip to Charlottesville. They’ve also won four of the last five meetings and six of the last meetings against the Cavaliers. Beginning with a 69-62 win over Virginia on January 17, 2016 in Tallahassee, Florida State is one of only two teams in the ACC with a winning record against Virginia since the start of the 2015-16 season. FSU leads the all-time series, 28-26.

POSSIBLE STARTING LINEUP FOR FLORIDA STATE

F #21 Cam’Ron Fletcher (11.8 ppg, 7.6 rpg; 2 pts and 4 rebs against Virginia, February 26, 2022)

C #24 Naheem McLeod (0.7 ppg, 2.3 rpg; First career game against Virginia)

G #4 Caleb Mills (12.3 ppg, 3.1 apg; First career game against Virginia)

G #22 Darin GreenJr. (12.7 ppg, 1.8 apg; First career game against Virginia)

G #35 Matthew Cleveland (12.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg; 20 pts and 3 rebs against Virginia, February 26, 2022)

TOP RESERVES

F #3 Cameron Corhen (6.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg; First career game against Virginia) G #1 Jalen Warley (4.4 ppg, 3.6 apg; 6 pts and 2 asts against Virginia, February 26, 2022) G #12 Tom House (2.0 ppg, 1.3 rpg; First career game against Virginia) G#0 Chandler Jackson (1.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg; First career game against Virginia) F #5 De’Ante Green (1.2 ppg, 0.7 rpg; First career game against Virginia) POSSIBLE STARTING LINEUP FOR VIRGINIA F #1 Jayden Gardner (11.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg; 21 pts and 6 rebs against Florida State, February 26, 2022)