FSU Men’s Basketball hosts Florida on Friday at 8 pm

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State men’s basketball hosts Florida on Friday evening at 8 pm in the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla.

The game between the Seminoles (0-3, 0-0 ACC) and the Gators (2-1, 0-0 SEC) will be shown on the ACC Network with Mike Couzens and Malcolm Huckaby on the call. The broadcast can be found here. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network with Jeff Culhane and Adrian Crawford on the call.

Florida leads the all-time series 44-29. The Gators won last year’s meeting, snapping a lengthy winning streak by the Seminoles. FSU has won the past four meetings in Tallahassee.

With 11 wins against Florida as the Seminoles’ Head Coach, Leonard Hamilton is Florida State’s winningest Coach against the Gators. The Seminoles’ current head coach is 11-9 against the Gators during his career in Tallahassee and has earned 11 of Florida State’s 29 all-time wins against the Gators. Friday will mark FSU’s first game against Todd Golden, first-year head coach of the Gators. He has a career coaching record of 59-37 over four seasons. POSSIBLE STARTING LINEUP FOR FLORIDA STATE F #3 Cameron Corhen (9.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg; Had a career-high seven rebounds against Troy) F #21 Cam’Ron Fletcher (11.7 ppg, 8.3 rpg; 2 pts and 2 rebs against Florida, November 14, 2021) G #4 Caleb Mills (10.7 ppg, 2.7 apg; 2 pts and 2 rebs against Florida, November 14, 2021) G #4 Darin GreenJr. (16.3 ppg, 3.5 apg; Enters the game with 998 career points) G #35 Matthew Cleveland (8.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg; 11 pts and 6 rebs against Florida, November 14, 2021) TOP RESERVES G #1 Jalen Warley (6.7 ppg, 4.7 apg; O pts and 1 Steal against Florida, November 15, 2022) G #12 Tom House (3.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg) Note: FSU is hoping to get a few additions to the lineup. Naheem McLeod, who was hurt last Friday at UCF, is hoping to make his return. Freshman guard Chandler Jackson is closing in on making his season debut. Freshman forward De’Ante Greenwho is coming off an ACL injury during his senior year of high school, could also potentially play in the near future. POSSIBLE STARTING LINEUP FOR FLORIDA F #1 CJ Felder (3.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg; 0 pts and 0 rebs against Florida State, November 14, 2021) F #12 Colin Castleton (25.3 ppg, 4.0 bpg; 15 pts and 16 rebs against Florida State, November 14, 2021) G #5 Will Richard (14.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg; First career game against Florida State) G #11 Kyle Lofton (10.0 ppg, 4.0 apg; First career game against Florida State) G #14 Kowacie Reeves (10.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg; First career game against Florida State) Officials: The referee is Lee Casell and the umpires are Doug Shows and Doug Sirmons

FSU hosts Mercer on Monday at 6:30 pm on the ACC Network. That game will wrap up a three-game homestead for the Seminoles.

Noles247.com will have updates throughout the game including pregame notes, starters, injury updates, stats, play-by-play, and more.