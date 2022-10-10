FSU launches new arts festival

FSU launches new arts festival

October 6, 2022, marked the first of Florida State University’s new four-day long Festival of the Creative Arts. The festival, presented by FSU’s Office of Research is a campus-wide Collaborative event, intended to highlight the Talent and creativity of the many diverse Voices among FSU students and faculty.

The exhibits at the festival combined “various modes of expression and subjects together,” according to a press release from the University. These exhibits include film screenings, discussions and performances, which cover many topics, such as arts education and the interweaving of science and writing.

Iain Quinn, Associate Professor of Organ at FSU and one of the festival’s organizers, discussed the diversity among events in a press release.

“The festival is a celebration of the diversity of creative talent on campus,” said Quinn. “With the participation of more than 300 students and faculty, we have six first performances, documentary screenings, concerts, events for children, symposia, author readings, MagLab activities, the Marching Chiefs and the Circus.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button