FSU Football’s Dillan Gibbons named the Winner of the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy

Florida State Veteran Offensive guard Dillan Gibbons was announced as the Winner of the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy during the live ESPN broadcast of The Home Depot College Football Awards Show it’s Thursday evening.

“So I won the Wuerffel [Trophy], pretty cool experience,” Gibbons said when speaking to a collection of media after the announcement. “First I have to say thank you. Thank you to all the folks at the Wuerffel Trophy. Danny Wuerffel and all the members of the voting panel. I can’t believe that this moment has come. I never really expected to win any awards, but I have to thank a lot of people. I have to thank the coaching staff, all of our front office staff, all the wonderful individuals that prepare us on a day-to-day basis and that have allotted me this opportunity here at Florida State on the football field and in the community. I have to thank my greater football family. … I’m Grateful to win this award, not only for what is intended for me, but for all the individuals we’ve been able to help over the past two years through Big Man, Big Heart. I’ve been absolutely blessed to share their stories with the world.”

Gibbons also thanked his immediate family, his mom and dad, as well as his siblings, for all the support they have shown him throughout his college career and in his off-field endeavors to help others.

He also went out of his way to point out that Big Man, Big Heart, and all the things that he has done over the past two years, is a great example of the concept of NIL being used for good.

“One thing is certain, there is valuable proof of a lot of athletes doing the right things with name, image, and likeness,” Gibbons said. “Helping others. Telling other People’s stories. And raising money. Just doing as much as you possibly can with that name, image, and likeness.

“Even though there is negative. Even though there are the quarterbacks driving Lamborghinis, or at least that is what is portrayed in the media sometimes, there’s always going to be a few good cases,” Gibbons added. “I hope that everybody realizes at least what we’ve been able to do through Big Man, Big Heart would have been considered blasphemy by the NCAA if this happened two years ago. This couldn’t even have been a thought before I got here to Florida State two years ago. I wouldn’t be able to play football, if I did this two-or-three years ago. That is absolutely crazy. When you take a step back and realize all the great that we’ve been able to do through a non-profit foundation, that’s based off the name, image, likeness of a player, it really makes you take a step back and realize how messed up that we weren’t able to do that before. So even though there are negative cases, even though there are all kinds of travesties and awful things happen, there always are a few good cases to point to. I hope that when people are talking about the negatives, they point to the positives. I believe we’ ve done a great job in being a positive force for good in the name, image, and likeness space.”

Gibbons earned the Honor over fellow Finalists – Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan and Stanford defensive back Patrick Fields.

The Wuerffel Trophy is presented to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field. National Voters consider Nominees from over 100 major universities. The Wuerffel Trophy Brothers support each other’s efforts around the country.

Named for Danny Wuerffel, 1996 National Championship winning quarterback of the University of Florida Gators – who is renowned for his commitment to service and leadership – The Wuerffel Trophy is the premier major college football award that places the majority of its voting emphasis on Community Service. The award was established in 2005.

Gibbons is the first Winner of college football’s premier award for community service from the ACC and only the second from a Florida school, joining 2008 Winner Tim Tebow. Gibbons will be recognized during the Heisman Trophy festivities this weekend in New York City and will be officially presented with his Trophy in February at the All Sports Association Awards Banquet in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

Gibbons, who was voted Captain of the 2022 Allstate Good Works Team and Winner of this year’s Jim Tatum Award as the ACC’s top senior football scholar-athlete, has established a non-profit foundation to raise funds for those in need. His foundation partners with Collegiate Ambassadors across college football and connects with charitable causes they are passionate about, including those with special medical needs, shopping with children in the community and repairing damage caused by natural disasters. His efforts have resulted in nearly $500,000 being raised to support meaningful causes throughout the college football community.

Gibbons also earned first-team All-ACC accolades as he blocked for one of the most explosive and efficient offenses in the country this season.

Gibbons is also in consideration for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award. Three Finalists will be named on Wednesday, December 14th. The Winner will be announced at the award ceremony in Frisco, Texas, on February 23, 2023.

Portions from FSU release