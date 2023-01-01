FSU football recruiting: Virginia transfer Fentrell Cypress commits

Mike Norvell and his coaching staff have developed an excellent national reputation for evaluating and landing talented players from the transfer portal. That Reputation was enhanced yet again today, as Florida State has secured the commitment of perhaps the best defensive player in the portal, Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Fentrell Cypress.

“This is another fantastic addition to our program,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “Fentrell is a great player who possesses the unique combination of length and athleticism. He has a huge upside and brings a proven track record of consistent playmaking into our defensive backfield. He has collected incredible experience at the college level while proving himself to be a smart and disciplined player whose success has shown up on the field, in the classroom and in the community. Fentrell is a tremendous fit for the Nole Family as we continue on our CLIMB moving forward.”

Cypress, who measures 6’0″, 185 pounds, is coming off a breakout season in which he led the ACC with 14 pass break-ups, collected 39 tackles, and earned All-ACC honors. Cypress is originally from Rock Hill, South Carolina, the home of Chris Hope, a previous standout Seminole defensive back.

Cypress gives Florida State something it’s sorely missed for the last few years: a shutdown corner who can be trusted to operate on an island. He’s likely a one-and-done player with an NFL future, and FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller led the charge to bring him to Tallahassee.

Make no mistake about it, Landing Cypress is the biggest statement Florida State has made in the transfer portal this off-season (and that’s saying something). The Seminoles are banking on Cypress’ leadership, experience, work ethic, and talent to elevate a defensive backfield in need of a spark with the departure of Jammie Robinson.

From his FSU bio: