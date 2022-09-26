FSU Football ranked in both polls for the first time since the 2018 preseason

Florida State is 4-0 on the season and 2-0 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents, their best start since the 2015 season. Due to that start by Mike Norvell‘s squad, they have returned to the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll, where they are ranked No. 22 this week, and they are also ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, where they check in at No. 23.

FSU was last ranked in both polls during the preseason of the 2018 season – their first year under then head Coach Willie Taggart. After a loss to Virginia Tech to open the season, the Seminoles immediately left both rankings.

The last time that FSU was ranked in the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll in the final week of September was during the 2017 season. FSU would fall out of the rankings by the time the first poll in October rolled around that season.

FSU was last ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll in mid-September of the 2017 season, leaving that poll a week earlier than the USA Today Coaches Poll.

FSU will take on Wake Forest at 3:30 pm (ABC) on Saturday, October 1st. The Demon Deacons, who are coming off a loss to Clemson, are ranked No. 21 in the Coaches Poll and No. 22 in the AP Top 25 Poll.

Other FSU opponents that are ranked in the USA Today Coaches Poll include Clemson (No. 5), NC State (No. 10), and Syracuse (No. 25). Both Florida and Miami dropped out of this week’s poll after suffering losses to Tennessee and Middle Tennessee, respectively.

Other FSU opponents that are ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll include Clemson (No. 5) and NC State (No. 10). Both Florida and Miami also dropped out of this week’s poll.

The full USA Today Coaches Poll can be found here.

The complete AP Top 25 can be found here.