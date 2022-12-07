FSU Football Legend Marvin Jones Sr. on his College Football Hall of Fame induction and more

Legendary Florida State linebacker Marvin Jones Sr. will be officially inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Tuesday evening in Las Vegas, Nev.

Jones Sr. played at FSU from 1990 to 1992. His full Hall of Fame bio appears under the video below, which is courtesy of the National Football Foundation:

Position: Linebacker

Years: 1990-1992

Place of Birth: Miami, FL

Date of Birth: June 28, 1972

Jersey Number: 55

Height: 6-2

Weight: 230

High School: Miami Northwestern Senior HS (Miami, FL)

A dominant force on Florida State’s Stellar teams in the early 1990s, Marvin Jones became the first player from the university to win two national awards in the same season. The Miami, Florida, native becomes the eighth Seminole player in the College Football Hall of Fame.

A two-time First Team All-American, Jones earned Consensus honors in 1991 and unanimous honors in 1992. During his Stellar 1992 campaign, he won the Butkus and Rotary Lombardi Awards and finished fourth for the Heisman Trophy. Jones tallied 111 tackles that year while guiding the Seminoles to the ACC title, an 11-1 record and the No. 2 final ranking after a win over Nebraska in the Orange Bowl. The 1992 First Team All-ACC selection was also named the Sporting News Defensive Player of the Year and received the Jack Lambert Trophy.

In 1991, Jones tallied 125 tackles while leading Florida State to an 11-2 record and a No. 4 final ranking following a win over Texas A&M in the Cotton Bowl. A Third Team All-American as a freshman in 1990, he guided that Squad to a 10-2 record, No. 4 ranking and a win in the Blockbuster Bowl. Prior to joining the ACC in 1992, Jones was a two-time First Team All-South Independent selection. He ranks seventh in Seminole history with 369 career tackles despite playing just three seasons. One of 11 players in school history to have his number retired, Jones was inducted into the Florida State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2000. Coached by College Football Hall of Famer Bobby Bowdenthey played alongside Hall of Famers Derrick Brooks, Terrell Buckley and Charlie Ward during his time in Tallahassee.

The fourth overall selection in the 1993 NFL Draft, Jones played his entire 11-year career with the New York Jets from 1993-2003.

A Coach in the Champions pro indoor football league from 2019-22, Jones won the league Championship in 2021 and reached the Championship game again in 2022. He was named the first head Coach for the Indoor Football League’s Tulsa Oilers when they begin their Inaugural season in 2023.