FSU football hires Patrick Surtain Sr. as defensive backs Coach

Florida State football has officially hired Miami Dolphins defensive assistant Patrick Surtain Sr. as its new defensive backs coach.

“It’s an honor to be joining the Florida State football family,” Surtain said. “When my NFL career finished, I knew I wanted to make an impact on the next generation, and that’s why I started coaching. Through my time coaching high school and in the NFL I’ve experienced how to maximize student-athletes’ potential coming into college and prepare them to be impactful at the next level. I appreciate the opportunity to continue building on the DBU Legacy here at Florida State. I’m excited to hit the ground running with our current team and to start meeting future Seminoles.”

Surtain, who also was head coach at American Heritage High School in Plantation for six seasons and won 3 state championships there, is set to replace now-Arkansas Razorback co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson.

“I’m incredibly excited to have Patrick Surtain joining the Nole Family,” Norvell said. “He brings a wealth of playing and coaching experience at the highest levels and has prioritized genuine relationships and developing players on and off the field. Patrick was an elite NFL player for more than a decade and then earned remarkable success as a high school coach in South Florida before continuing his development as an NFL coach. I’m happy for our student-athletes who will receive top-notch skills instruction while also learning life lessons from Coach Surtain.”

The full release, via FSU Sports Info: