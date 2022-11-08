FSU Football extends offer to long WR and intriguing QB prospect on Monday

Florida State extended three Scholarship offers on Monday. The first was to JUCO defensive tackle Derick Hunter. The other two were extended to Tampa Catholic (Fla.) 2024 wide receiver Terrance Moore along with Clearwater Central Catholic (Fla.) 2025 quarterback Jershaun Newton.

Moore is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound wideout that FSU has been familiar with for some time. They even made it to FSU for their home football game against Clemson back on October 15. Moore Tagged Seminole wide receivers Coach Ron Dugans in his offer tweet. The pass catcher also holds offers from the likes of Auburn, Kentucky and Mississippi State.

Newton was offered by the FSU defensive coordinator and his area recruiter Adam Fuller. The underclassman signal caller — who stands at 6-feet and 205-pounds — also holds early scholarships from Ole Miss, Pitt and West Virginia. Illinois is another program that has already offered Newton and that’s for good reason. Illinois star sophomore defensive tackle Jer’ Zahn Newton (formerly Johnny Newton) is Jershaun’s older brother. The Elder Newton was also recruited by FSU as a high school prospect.

Both Moore and Newton are not currently ranked by 247Sports’s Top247 Rankings or by the 247Sports Composite Rankings.