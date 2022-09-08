FSU football battling positive side of response after big LSU win

Mike Norvell hasn’t been down on many of Florida State football’s practices this fall. The FSU head coach has largely said he’s been satisfied with the Seminoles’ practices through their preseason and the team’s first two game weeks. But coming off FSU’s 24-23 win over LSU Sunday night in New Orleans, he made his displeasure with Wednesday’s practice – the first practice of the week that was open to the media – known. “I think it was the first average practice we’ve had since we started up,” Norvell said. “It wasn’t good enough in regards to the intensity of what it needs to be and ultimately it’s a choice that we have to make of what we want to be. We’ll continue to respond to that, see how they respond tomorrow. But today, I don’t think that was a good enough work day for what we needed to accomplish and what needed to be done. If we wake up tomorrow and get a chance to make it out here, we’ll have an opportunity to respond. We need to see it.” With the win over the Tigers, the Seminoles are 2-0 for the first time since 2016. This means this is the first time any member of FSU’s roster has been a part of an undefeated FSU team two weeks into a season.

Response is a common refrain from Norvell, both on the practice field and in interview settings. Through most of his tenure, that has referred to response in the negative sense. Responding to adversity, to struggles, to losing streaks. This is a rare instance in Norvell’s tenure where FSU is responding in the positive sense. This team doesn’t yet have a ton of experience having to follow up a big win. One of the main times it happened, a home win over No. 5 North Carolina in 2020, didn’t go particularly well with a follow-up trip to Louisville, which turned into a lopsided 48-16 loss. Fittingly, that’s again the Seminoles’ next destination as they head to Louisville on Sept. 16 after this bye week to refresh and regroup. “It’s actually harder (to respond) when the good things happen. The last time we took this trip to where we’re going, we had just beaten a team that was highly rated and all that and we went and got embarrassed because we didn’t respond very well to success,” Norvell said. “When you win a game, yes, I’m excited that we won the game. I don’t think we played our best football game so I’m pissed about that. Ultimately, that’s what we are here to do, to be our best… “Today you have an opportunity to go out and get better. I think there were a lot of instances today where we were just ok being where we were. That’s unacceptable.”



