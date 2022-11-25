FSU football announces list of Senior Day honorees

Well. 16 Florida State 8-3 (5-3 ACC) is set to take on the Florida Gators (6-5, 3-5 SEC) is Friday in a primetime Matchup for the latest entry in the storied rivalry series.

The game will also double as Senior Day, as Florida State is set to honor a multitude of players ahead of the game for their work in Tallahassee.

Head Coach Mike Norvell spoke on the class this week after practicing, commending them for their resilience over the past few years.

“It’s a special group. A group that has experienced a lot of change. There were good times, and there were some real challenges that they had to work through and overcome over the last few years, and I’m just grateful for them. The experience that they have gained is something that’s going to change the rest of their lives,” adding, “no matter what comes up throughout their lives of being men, being husbands, being fathers, working in the real world, whether that’s in the national football league or getting a job beyond that. They’re going to have confidence that they can overcome all things.”

“This is a group that will be remembered, that needs to be remembered for what they’ve done, and just the consistency that they’ve shown in trying to get better and being better in getting this program back on track to where we need to be heading and they played a critical, critical role in that.”

Here is the full list of honorees, via FSU Sports Info — note: due to the 2020 COVID season’s impact on eligibility, participation in Senior Day is not necessarily a declaration that today is a player’s final home game at Florida State

Defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, Vicksburg, Miss.

Defensive back Jarques McClellion, Delray Beach, Fla.

Wide receiver Keyshawn Helton, Pensacola, Fla.

Defensive back Jammie Robinson, Cordele, Ga.

Linebacker Tatum Bethune, Miami, Fla.

Tight end Wyatt Rector, Leesburg, Fla.

Wide receiver Mike Roussos, New Port Richey, Fla.

Linebacker Amari Gainer, Tallahassee, Fla.

Linebacker Leonard Warner III, Snellville, Ga.

Longsnapper Garrett Murray, Tampa, Fla.

Offensive lineman Kayden Lyles, Tampa, Fla.

Offensive lineman D’Mitri Emmanuel, Charlotte, NC

Offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Offensive lineman Jazston Turnetine, Ellenwood, Ga.

Wide receiver Ontaria Wilson, Ashburn, Ga.

Wide receiver Fernando Padron, Weston, Fla.

Tight end Camren McDonald, Long Beach, Calif.

Defensive tackle Robert Cooper, Lilburn, Ga.