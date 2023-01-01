FSU DB Jammie Robinson declares for NFL Draft

Florida State safety Jamie Robinson is headed to the NFL. The All-ACC first-team safety announced at Midnight on New Year’s he is opting to forgo his redshirt senior season to enter the NFL Draft.

The South Carolina transfer distinguished himself as one of FSU’s most productive and versatile Defenders in 2021, recording a team-high 99 tackles and an ACC-high 4 interceptions in addition to 8 TFL and 2 FF. This included a stand-out performance in FSU’s 35-32 Cheez-It Bowl win over Oklahoma in which he amassed 13 tackles.

He was named to the All-ACC First Team for his efforts, and followed that up with another First Team Distinction this past season. Robinson didn’t stuff the stat sheet to quite the same extent – ​​he recorded more tackles (86) but had 4 TFL and 1 INT – but he might’ve been more impactful. The Seminoles Unleashed Robinson as a Blitzer late in the season, and his work near the line-of-scrimmage helped out a remarkable defensive turnaround to close the year out on a 6-0 run.

Robinson’s versatility was on display in that stretch as he put together an iconic play in the FSU-Miami rivalry, dismissively tossing the Hurricanes QB Jacurry Brown to the ground in a 45-3 blowout on the road.

“Obviously that was kind of an iconic play that he made around the goal line,” defensive line Coach John Papuchis said. “Every time they do either advertisements or little video clips of big Miami-Florida State games and you see that like Marvin Jones hit and that was kind of like a Defining moment in that game.

“To me, in this modern time, that play is going to be one of those clips because it spoke more than just what the play was.”

With Robinson going pro, FSU will likely look to the Transfer Portal to add a safety with starting experience.

The Seminoles return promising redshirt sophomore Shyheim Brown, but there aren’t any other proven commodities on the roster other than Veteran Akeem Dent. And Dent, a rising senior, hasn’t yet announced what he intends to do in 2023.