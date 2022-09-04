FSU College of Motion Picture Arts shoots to the top of film rankings

Florida State University’s College of Motion Picture Arts has shot up to number 14 on The Hollywood Reporter’s list of the Top 25 American Film Schools, up one spot from last year.

Reb Braddock, Dean of the College of Motion Picture Arts, is appreciative of the report, which ranks schools based on the success of alumni, prestige among other filmmakers and quality of the school’s faculty.

“We are so proud of our film school family,” Braddock said. “Especially our great alums who are out there working in every aspect of the movie business.”

The Hollywood Reporter celebrates Florida State, citing the college’s tight-knit alums and industry training initiatives, paired with affordability, as its key factors.

The College of Motion Picture Arts offers students the chance to work in industry-grade studios, with writers’ rooms, sound stages, post-production labs, animation studios and more. With all this at the hands of the students, the college is noted for having one of the finest production studios in the world.

