FSU Celebrates innovation with Festival of Creative Arts

The Florida State University Office of Research presents the Festival of the Creative Arts, a campus-wide collaborative event highlighting the diverse voices, talents and creativity of FSU Faculty and students.

Departments from across campus will come together Oct. 6-9, to celebrate the innovation and diversity that results from combining various modes of expression and subjects together.

The festival will feature a wide array of interactive exhibits, including film screenings and discussions led by FSU Professors and symposiums covering topics such as the future of arts education and the interconnectedness of science and writing.

“The festival is a celebration of the diversity of creative talent on campus,” said Associate Professor of Organ Iain Quinn who organized the weekend’s events.

“With the participation of more than 300 students and faculty, we have six first performances, documentary screenings, concerts, events for children, symposia, author readings, MagLab activities, the Marching Chiefs and the Circus. Our original concert piece “Pick a Flower” based on a text by Paul Dirac includes school and community choirs. We very much want everyone in the community to explore the world of research and the arts at FSU.”

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit research.fsu.edu/fca.

A list of events includes:

Thursday, Oct. 6

Imagining the Future: Educating the Next Generation Symposium with Faculty discussing the future of arts education. Lori Gooding, Steve Kelly, Lorenzo Pericolo, Sara Scott Shields. 5:30-6:45 pm Dohnányi Recital Hall, Housewright Building, College of Music

Daring Women Doctors: Screening of a documentary on 19th-century women doctors, Post-Screening discussion. Valerie Scoon, Jing Wang. 7-8:30 p.m., College of Motion Picture Arts

Friday, Oct. 7

Science and Words: Hear how a cyborg poet, a Pulitzer Prize winning novelist, and a graphic novelist Engage science in their writing. Robert Olen Butler, Russ Franklin, Jillian Weise. 2-5 pm MagLab

Imagining the Future – Educating the Next Generation: Symposium with Faculty discussing the future of arts education. Leon Anderson, Geoffrey Deibel, David Kirby, Sahoko Sato Timpone. 5:30-6:30 pm Dohnányi Recital Hall, Housewright Building, College of Music.

Music and the Visual Arts: Textile Music; Improvising to Images; Choral Works inspired by Art. Kari Adams, Annie Barry, Karen Large, Meredith Lynn, Stephanie Sickler, Liliya Ugay, Levana. 7:30-9 pm Opperman Music Hall, College of Music.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Prelude to a Premiere: A joint performance by the Marching Chiefs and the FSU Flying High Circus. Patrick Dunnigan, Chad Matthews. 9:30am-10:10am Westcott Plaza

Paint the Town! Activities for Children Ages 5-10. Collaborate on a large mural featuring images of historic, iconic, and memorable places in Tallahassee. Sara Scott Shields

Exhibition by Interior Architecture and Design Students and Studio D. Marlo Randsdell

10 am – 12 pm William Johnston Building

Premiere: Take part in the first performance of a new piece for audience and Orchestra on a text by Paul Dirac. Works of Nico Gutierrez, Jessie Montgomery, Sibelius and a rare performance of the Vaughan Williams Concerto for Tuba. Justin Benavidez, Nico Gutierrez, Michael Hanawalt, Alexander Jiménez, Mark Riley, University Symphony Orchestra and University Choirs. 10:30-11:45 am Ruby Diamond Concert Hall

Beyond the Stage: A behind-the-scenes look at “Sweet Charity.” noon-1 p.m. Richard G. Fallon Theater, School of Theater

RSO Showcase: Join us for a diverse array of performances by Recognized Student Organizations. 3-6 pm Club Downunder, Student Union

Invisible History – Middle Florida’s Hidden Roots: Screening of the Emmy-winning documentary on the roots of slavery in Florida. Post-Screening discussion.. Maxine Jones, Valerie Scoon. 7- 8:30 pm College of Motion Picture Arts

Sunday, Oct. 9

Kaleidoscope: First performance of an interdisciplinary work with contributions from more than 30 students in creative writing, fine arts, music, theatre, and dance. Anjali Austin, Director. 2-3:15 pm Nancy Smith Fichter Dance Theater, School of Dance

MagLab Masterpieces: Explore the intersection of science and art at the world’s strongest magnet lab. Create your own magnet-inspired artwork! 4:30-7 pm MagLab.

