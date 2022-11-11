FSU basketball vs. UCF: Notes, how to watch, game odds, spread

After an embarrassing home loss to the Stetson Hatters in the season opener, Florida State Seminoles basketball (0-1) will look to bounce back this Friday against another in-state opponent in the UCF Knights.

UCF also lost its season opener at home, a 98-95 defeat at the hands of UNC-Asheville.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are a 1.5-point favorite over the Knights, with the over/under set at 144.5.

From FSU Sports Info:

Florida State plays its first road game of the season as it travels to play UCF at Addition Financial Arena on the UCF campus in Orlando on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 7:00 pm The Seminoles’ game at UCF marks the 13th game in the series between the two teams and just the second at UCF’s arena. Florida State defeated the Knights, 80-68, on November 13, 2013 in the last meeting between the two teams in Orlando. Friday’s game between the Seminoles and the Knights is just the fourth game in the series (which began in 1980) to be played outside of Tallahassee. The Seminoles played the Knights at UCF’s CFE Arena in 2013, and faced UCF twice in the Red Lobster Classic (December 29, 1987 and December 28, 1988) in games played at the Orange County (Orlando) Civic Center). The Seminoles won both of those games. Following Friday’s game against UCF, the Seminoles play three consecutive home games (their Longest home stand of the season) beginning with a match-up against Troy on Monday, November 14, at 7:00 pm

If you’re looking to watch the game on television, bad news — the Matchup is an ESPN+ exclusive, so you’ll have to sign up (or include it as part of your existing Hulu/Disney Plus bundle) to catch it live. We’ll have updates in the comments section as well as a full recap following the matchup.

Florida State vs. UCF how to watch, TV info

Date

Friday, November 11

Time

7 p.m

Stream

ESPN, Hulu

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network