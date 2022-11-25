FSU basketball vs. Stanford: How to watch, live stream, game notes

Florida State basketball, sitting at 1-5 on the year, is currently undergoing its worst start to a season since 1959 (1-7).

The Seminoles have looked lackluster in each of their games this season, overcoming that to win just one Matchup — a home game vs. Mercer earlier this week that FSU kept threatening to give away.

Issues and Mistakes across the board and up-and-down the court reared their heads once more on Thursday, as FSU stumbled its way to a double-digit loss to the Siena Saints in the opening round of the ESPN Events Invitational.

From our Matt Minnick:

The problems for these Seminoles go way beyond a few injuries and a disgusting NCAA Eligibility decision. It’s sad to type this, but the “New Blood” culture of everybody buying in and doing their role to help the team in whatever way that’s needed appears to be dead—or at the very least needs to be on every milk carton in town. Jogging back on defense in transition after a turnover is not winning basketball. Selfishly attempting to dribble through multiple Defenders and then putting up a difficult shot or wild pass is not winning basketball. Losing any semblance of your man and ball because you want to Gamble on a Steal or try to make a big block out of your area, only to see your man end up with a wide open look is not winning basketball. Yet that was the type of play Florida State made time and time again. It’s a fact that FSU is short-handed. Guys like Jaylan Gainey and Baba Miller would make a big difference. So too would a fully healthy Jackson and Green. But even short-handed teams can still play with toughness. And even bad teams can selflessly execute the system they are being asked to run.

Florida State is now tasked with a quick turnaround, set to face off against the Stanford Cardinal (2-3) who lost to Ole Miss in Orlando on Thursday.

From Stanford Sports Info:

Harrison Ingram scored a career-best 24 points, but Stanford could not overcome Ole Miss in the opening round of the ESPN Events Invitational, falling 72-68 at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports complex. The Cardinal offense came to life in the second half, scoring 46 points. The Rebels led by as many as 11 in the second half on four occasions, but Stanford was able to methodically cut into the deficit over the final 12:40. An 8-0 run inside the final three minutes pushed the score to 65-63, but a step-back 3-pointer with 27 seconds to go sealed the game for Ole Miss.

Some other notes, via FSU Sports Info:

It’s the first meeting between the Seminoles and the Cardinal. Stanford is one of two first-time opponents (also USC Upstate) on the Seminoles’ schedule during the 2022-23 regular season. Stanford is coached by Jerod Haase who is in his sixth season as the Head Coach of the Cardinal. Haase faced the Seminoles as an Assistant Coach at North Carolina from 2003-12 (in the ACC). Rob Ehsan has faced Florida State as a Graduate Assistant and as an Assistant Coach at Maryland (2006-11), as an Assistant Coach at Virginia Tech (2012) and as the head Coach at Alabama Birmingham (2017-20). The Seminoles’ defeated Ehsan and his Blazers, 81-63, on November 22, 2018 in the Old Spice Classic (ESPN Events Invitational) at Disney. Jack Frost, an Assistant to Head Coach Jerrod Haase, was a student and Graduate manager at North Carolina, while Assistant Director of Operations Michael Reutt was a four-year student manager at Virginia Tech (2015-18) – both have faced the Seminoles as members of the ACC. With a season-high 11 steals against Siena and 10 steals against UCF, Florida State enters Friday’s game against Stanford with 38 steals and a 6.3 steals per game average. The Seminoles have 302 steals in their last two seasons (37 games) and an average of 8.2 steals per game. Florida State has at least six steals in each of its last four games (26 steals, 6.5 spg) as compared to 12 steals in its first two games of the season (6.0 spg).

Florida State vs. Stanford how to watch, TV info

Date

Friday, November 25

Time

1:30 p.m

TV

ESPNNews

Stream

ESPN, Hulu

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network