FSU basketball vs. Duke: How to watch, notes, game thread

The Florida State Seminoles took the road after a holiday break. FSU will play their last game of the 2022 year at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. They headed to the historic basketball town set to play in their first game in 10 days, coming off a win against Notre Dame at home.

Duke is considered the favorite by all betting sites, which shouldn’t come by surprise. The Blue Devils are currently ranked as the No. 17 team in the country, with a 10-3 record, while the Noles are in the midst of one of the worst seasons in the decades. Florida State is 4-10 on the year, starting the season with a 1-9 record. They’ve picked up the pace, winning three of their last four, but a trip to Durham with an unproven roster puts the Seminoles in a very difficult situation.

Head Coach Leonard Hamilton has talked about the hardships the program has faced in the past year, but even with an injury plagued team, the Noles should have the talent to win games early in the season. When both teams met during the 2021-22 campaign, they split the series with home victories from both parties.

The game should feature an exciting matchup between two athletically gifted teams, but the Duke Blue Devils carry the clear advantage in nearly every category.

We’re set to tipoff at 1:00 pm with an ESPN2 broadcast.

Florida State vs. Duke how to watch, TV info

Date

Saturday, December 31

Time

1:00 p.m

TV

ESPN2

Stream

ESPN, Hulu

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network