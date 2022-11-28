FSU Basketball goes 0-3 at the ESPN Events Invitational

Florida State wrapped up their play at the ESPN Events Invitational at the State Farm Field House in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Sunday evening with a 75-58 loss to Nebraska. FSU went 0-3 at the event and fell to 1-7 on the season. The Cornhuskers moved to 4-3 on the season.

FSU was led by guard Matthew Cleveland who posted 17 points and grabbed six rebounds. They also had five turnovers. Forward Cam’Ron Fletcher added 10 points and a team-leading eight rebounds. Guard Caleb Mills had nine points and a team-leading six assists. Freshman forward De’Ante Green scored a career-high seven points. Green scored half of FSU’s 14 bench points.

As a team, the Seminoles were 23-of-59 (39.0%) from the floor, including just 3-of-21 (14.3%) from deep. They were 9-of-15 (60.0%) at the line. FSU had 17 assists and 19 turnovers. The 19 turnovers by FSU led to 17 points for Nebraska. FSU also recorded eight steals and six blocks.

Nebraska had five in double figures led by 20 points from forward Derrick Walker. Walker had a double-double with 13 rebounds. The Huskers were 33-of-66 (50.0%) from the floor, including 6-of-24 (25.0%) from deep. They scored 50 points in the paint on the evening. They were 3-of-5 (60.0%) from the line. They had 22 assists and just 14 turnovers. They also recorded eight steals.

FSU was again out-rebounded, as Nebraska had a 38-34 advantage on the glass.

Nebraska led for 28:56 of the 40 minutes of action, with their biggest lead being 20 late in the second half. FSU led for 6:42 of the first half, with their biggest lead being six points with 13:10 remaining in the first half. FSU last led with 5:26 remaining in the first half.

The Seminoles will return home to host Purdue at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. on Wednesday at 7:15 pm The game with the Boilermakers is part of the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge. It will be shown on ESPN2.