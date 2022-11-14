FSU Basketball back in action at home on Monday evening against Troy

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State basketball is back in action at home on Monday evening at 7 pm when they host Troy at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The Seminoles are looking to avoid an 0-3 start on the season when they face the Trojans (2-0). FSU leads the all-time series with the Trojans, who are current members of the Sun Belt Conference, by a margin of 9-1. FSU has won eight in a row in the series, including the last seven meetings in Tallahassee.

The game will be shown on the ACC Network, with Shawn Davison, Jack Kovovit, and Ariya Massoudi on the broadcast team. It can be streamed here.

The game can also be heard via the Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Jeff Culhane and Adrian Crawford on the call. An audio steam can be found here.

Monday’s game marks the first of three consecutive home games for the Seminoles. That will be their longest home stand of the 2022-23 season. After Troy, FSU hosts Florida on Friday, November 18th and Mercer is Monday, November 21st.

POSSIBLE STARTING LINEUP FOR FLORIDA STATE F #3 Cameron Corhen (10.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg; Season-high 12 points against UCF) F #21 Cam’Ron Fletcher (10.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg; Season-high 11 points against UCF) G #4 Caleb Mills (9.0 ppg, 3.0 spg; Season-high 12 points against Stetson) G #22 Darin GreenJr. (12.5 ppg, 2.5 apg; Season-high 17 points against UCF) G #35 Matthew Cleveland (10.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg; Season-high 16 points against Stetson) TOP RESERVES G #1 Jalen Warley (5.5 ppg, 5.0 apg; Season-high 8 points against Stetson) G #12 Tom House (4.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg; Season-high 9 points against Stetson) G #40 Isaac Spainhour (0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg; Season debut against UCF) POSSIBLE STARTING LINEUP FOR TROY F #10 Zay Williams (8.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg; 10 points and 9 rebs in win over Mississippi University for Women) F #21 Nate Tashman (12.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg; 12 pts and 9 rebs in win over Montevallo, Nov. 7, 2022) G#0 Kieffer Punter (9.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg; 8 pts and 3 rebs vs. Mississippi University for Women) G #2 Aamer Muhammad (6.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg; 10 pts and 3 rebs vs. Mississippi University for Women) G #11 Nelson Phillips (17.0 ppg 8.0 rpg; 17 pts and 8 rebs in win over Montevallo, Nov. 7, 2022)

Officials: The referee is AJ Desai and the umpires are Tony Henderson and JD Ralls.

There is an update Naheem McLeod

Florida State’s Naheem McLeod will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis for his return to the Seminoles’ lineup after injuring his right ankle in Florida State’s game against UCF at the Addition Financial Arena on Friday night, FSU announced via a release on Sunday evening.

McLeod joins a list of five Scholarship players including Baba Miller (NCAA suspension), Jaylan Gainey (ACL), Chandler Jackson (thumb), Jeremiah Bembry (back), and De’Ante Green (ACL suffered as a high school senior) – who have not played during the first two games of the 2022-23 season.

Canned Food Drive: Fans are encouraged to bring canned food donations to the Seminoles’ game against Troy to benefit FSU’s Food for Thought Pantry.

Noles247.com will have updates throughout the game.