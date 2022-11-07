FSU Athletes give back to the Tallahassee community

Student-athletes attending Florida State are watched closely at how they perform during a game, but what they do outside of sports is just as important. The Tallahassee area code of 32304 is among the most impoverished communities in the state of Florida. Many Florida State Athletic programs have done their part to give back to their Neighbors who support them. Teams have come together in support of raising money for cancer, at-risk youth, natural disaster support, hunger, and much more.

Most Athletic organizations across campus require their Athletes to complete 30 hours of community service per year. Although it is mandatory, many athletes exceed the requirements and try to give back as much as they can. At FSU it is not about hours for these athletes, but the appreciation and impact they bring to the locals. They participate in events and fundraisers that help in raising money to put back into the Tallahassee community.

