FSC Men’s Soccer Ties with St. Joseph’s-Brooklyn

Farmingdale State – 1, St. Joseph’s-Brooklyn – 1

Farmingdale, NY – The Farmingdale State men’s soccer team played Skyline Conference opponent St. Joseph’s-Brooklyn on Tuesday evening in Farmingdale, NY and the game ended in a 1-1 draw. The Rams now stand at 2-4-2 overall and 0-1-2 in conference play.

FSC started quickly as they forced a corner kick and had a pair of shots in the first 6:33 of the contest.

At 17:20, Farmingdale State freshman forward Tyree Baskin Jr. (Freeport, NY) recorded his second goal of the season, unassisted, to go in front, 1-0.

The Rams maintained the pressure as they did not allow a shot in the first 45 minutes and took the 1-0 lead into halftime.

St. Joseph’s-Brooklyn (2-3-3, 0-1-2) attempted their first shot in the 56th minute, which was saved by FSC senior goalkeeper Justin Silva (Bellerose, NY).

The equalizer for the Bears came with 16:51 remaining as sophomore forward Victor Naci (Bordeaux, France) netted the pass from freshman midfielder Francisco Garcia (Brooklyn, NY) to tie the score at 1-1.

With just under 10 minutes left, an FSC corner kick set up a chance for sophomore midfielder Sam Anjo (Mineola, NY), but his shot went over the top of the net.

Rams’ senior forward Michael Lanouette (Hamden, Conn.) took the final attempt with 2:06 to play, but his shot went wide left as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Both Silva and St. Joe’s-Brooklyn junior keeper Leonel Bravo (Astoria, NY) finished with one save apiece.

Farmingdale State next heads on the road to play conference opponent Mount Saint Mary on Saturday, October 1st at 1:00 pm

*****