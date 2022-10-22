Frustration turning into apathy as Hoosiers keep losing

Indiana’s most exciting play against Rutgers on Saturday was the first play of the game.

Freshman speedster Jaylin Lucas caught the opening kickoff inside IU’s own 10-yard and took off. They weaved around, making a defender miss, before getting near the sideline. His Breakaway speed was then on display. They cruised into the end zone, part of a blood-pumping start to the game.

The problem, though, was the rest of the game for IU was pretty much the exact opposite. Promising Moments were fleeting. Perhaps the second most exciting play was again by Lucas when he gained 25 yards on a reception in the fourth quarter. Lucas has been one of the few bright spots this season. Frankly, his elusiveness is probably one of the only reasons left to watch this team.

Oct 22, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Max Melton (16) breaks up a pass intended for Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Andison Coby (10) during the second half at SHI Stadium.

The reality is this: IU football is not fun to watch. You can pick your choice of a handful of other adjectives: uninspiring, monotonous, dull. IU has a terrible offense. It has a mediocre defense. IU’s 24-17 loss to Rutgers was another example of that. Perhaps the most pressing question is whether IU can stop her fanbase from disengaging.

“Wanted to start strong and we did that, but just couldn’t sustain anything on offense,” IU Coach Tom Allen told Don Fischer postgame. “And that put a lot of pressure on our defense, and I thought they fought hard, but out there too much.”

