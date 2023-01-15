Fruitful collaboration: High Tide’s Rose Serra, artist Lana Gunn mix art and food to Foster sense of community | Westerly

WESTERLY — Rose Serra and Lana Gunn stood before a mural full of giant-sized oranges, blueberries, beets, lemons and bananas one December morning, adding a colorful, tropical touch to an otherwise dreary winter’s day.

The pair, both graduates of Westerly High School — who also both attended State Street School, just up the road — were inside the High Tide Juice Co., Serra’s “locally owned, small business” in Merchants Square that serves up smoothies, juices and bowls with names like “Buddha’s Belly,” “Mango Madness” and “Aloha.”

An Oasis for the health conscious, the juice bar was founded in 2016 by Serra’s cousin, surfer Sam Lenihan, and his business partner, Peter Champlin. The pair returned home to Westerly after living in Hawaii with a desire to share their passion for fresh food and healthy eating.

In 2021, Serra — who inherited DNA rich in female-run small businesses and all things Westerly — took over the juicery and has been tweaking it here and there ever since, just as she’s learned from the many female entrepreneurs in her family.

Serra’s grandmother, Joyce Ruisi, owned and operated Woodmansee’s Gift Shop and Boutique in the Dixon Square building for decades. Her aunt, Maria Lenihan, who now owns the business, was a Buyer — along with her sister, Serra’s mom, Joan Serra, the longtime, much-loved director at the Tower Street Community Center. Serra’s cousin, Anna Maria Lenihan, owns Woodee’s Boutique, just next door to Woodmansee’s.

“My grandmother was a great role model,” said Serra, who also worked at Woodmansee’s when she was growing up, alongside her cousins, Anna Maria and Petra Lenihan. “I always knew I wanted to own a local business, and what better time than the present?”

The fruits on the mural wall are Gunn’s creation, a creation that “represents the foods Rose makes at High Tide,” Gunn said, and, she hopes, “will bring the community together and recognize two young female business owners in our hometown.”

“They also represent the rainbow,” said a smiling Serra, 26, who attended Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Fla., where she studied Biology and environmental studies before joining the well-known “hub for local food” called Farm Fresh Rhode Island, where she studied culinary and garden-based education. “A reminder to people to be cautious about what they put in their bodies.”

“We sort of co-designed the mural,” said Gunn, 24, a Rhode Island School of Design Graduate who studied at the Lyme Academy of Fine Arts and teaches art at St. Michael School in Pawcatuck.

“It’s my first big mural,” added Gunn, who had a booth at last summer’s Virtu Arts Festival in Wilcox Park, “and it was really nice that Rose asked me … that Rose let me do this.”

High Tide also showcases and sells pieces of Gunn’s artwork as well as creations of other local artists.

The two young women said they created the mural for the customers at High Tide so “people can enjoy smoothies while looking at art,” but also because they both feel strongly that art has a way of “bringing the community together.”

“We hope to share our collaboration with the community,” said Serra, who is committed to “making locally grown food and healthy eating accessible to everyone.”

In addition to juices, Serra said, High Tide offers wraps, salads and assorted healthy snacks. One menu item in the “Snacks” category, for instance, features banana toast with a “choice of peanut or almond butter, banana, honey, sourdough.”

“Our Buffalo chickpea is the most popular right now, Serra said, “I’ve actually added a lot more menu items and expanded the food offerings.” She also caters carefully to people with food allergies and sensitivities. Many items on the High Tide menu are naturally gluten-free, she said.

Serra said she hopes to “morph into more of a café,” where people can come in to hang out and relax.

She said she plans to close for a few weeks in February for a winter break and a “deep clean” but will re-open in March.

“Then we’ll be gearing up for summer,” Serra added, “and adding a few more breakfast items to the menu.”

Serra said she’s also experimenting a bit. For example, after going through bottles and bottles of oat milk, she taught herself how to make her own.

“We now offer all vegan, house-made oat milk,” she said with a smile. The perfect addition the perfect wintertime beverage — her house made hot chocolate.

High Tide Juice Co. is located on 55 Beach St., Westerly, and is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 8 am to 2 pm

[email protected]