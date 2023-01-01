Frostival 2023 – Fargo Underground

#ColdIsCool

It’s true, cold really IS cool, and that’s what Frostival is all about. Get yourself ready for 6 WHOLE WEEKS of winter fun!

Frostival 2023 will be January 14 – February 25, 2023. You can expect all the same events you’ve come to love over the years such as cardboard sled races, winter kickball, volleyball, and disc golf, Massive bouncy castles, snow sculpture competitions , and so much more!

What is Frostival All About?

Frostival is all about celebrating the “cool” of winter with outdoor events, concerts, and family-friendly activities across our North of Normal city, Fargo, and its sister cities West Fargo and Moorhead. Grab your friends, bring your spirit of Adventure (and maybe some mittens) and join us in making cold, cool.