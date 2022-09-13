From Youth Soccer to the NFL, Justin Reid’s Leg Came in Clutch on Sunday

Whether or not Chiefs Kingdom knew the safety could kick prior to his successful extra point attempt during the preseason, Justin Reid was always confident in his abilities.

“I really had a ton of fun out there,” Justin Reid said. “It really threw me back to my high school days just getting out there and having fun. I always wanted it on tape, just so people knew that I really could kick. Well, it’s up there now and I’m sure everyone’s seen it .”

Justin Reid said as soon as he was made aware that Butker got hurt, he was really just ‘thrown into the fire’. In training camp earlier on the year though, Reid nailed a 65-yard field goal that showed off an additional skill in his back pocket.

“We ran a tough training camp and those new guys grinded through that,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “When we get in the game, though, you kind of see who everybody is, and I think you saw some of those guys step up and make plays whenever their number got called.”

Crediting Andy Reid with how well he prepares his team every year, Justin Reid said that as soon as he found out he was needed, he knew he was ready for it. He also may have fulfilled some childhood dreams of being a kicker, as he told NFL Network’s Good Morning Football earlier this year that soccer was always his favorite sport until he decided to become a football player.