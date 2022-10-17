From the Ground Up: John Goodman Amphitheater and Judith Enyeart Reynolds Arts Park

Owner: Missouri State University

General contractor: Carson-Mitchell Inc.

Architect: Patterhn Ives LLC (St. Louis)

Engineers: KPFF Inc. (St. Louis), structural; CDI Engineering Solutions LLC (Philadelphia), civil and landscape; and Faith Group LLC (St. Louis), mechanical, electrical and plumbing

Size: 7,700 square feet

Cost: $6.4 million

Funding sources: MSU funding and private gifts

Estimated completion: October

Project description: After 60 seasons under the canvas, Missouri State University’s Tent Theater is getting a permanent structure to house its annual series. Dubbed the John Goodman Amphitheater, it is named for the actor best known for his role as Dan Conner on “Rosanne” and later “The Conners.” Goodman got his start in the arts at MSU, where he graduated in 1975, and has served as chair of MSU’s three-year, $250 million capital campaign. The new theater is an open-air steel structure with a tension membrane roof, a permanent stage and fixed tiers for 350 removable seats, according to Matthew D. Morris, MSU’s vice president for administrative services. It is in the plaza adjacent to Craig Hall, home of the university’s Department of Theater and Dance, and the addition transforms the outdoor area into the Judith Enyeart Reynolds Arts Park. The structure is fitted with the necessary electrical and audio/video infrastructure to install equipment either temporarily or permanently as needed for performances. Surrounding the Pavilion are some 10,000 square feet of site improvements, including a new stormwater management system, hardscapes, landscaping and lighting, Morris said.