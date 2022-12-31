From Messi and Mbappe to Ronaldo and Lukaku: Winners and Losers of 2022

Well, they finally did it. Lionel Messi finally got his hands on the World Cup, the one Trophy he was missing, the one glaring omission from his stunning CV.

What’s most remarkable about the Pivotal role Messi played in Argentina’s triumph at Qatar 2022 (seven goals, three assists) is that he was being written off during the first half of the year. Jerome Rothen even called him a “fraud” after Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League capitulation at Santiago Bernabeu in March.

Messi wasn’t quite that bad, but even he admitted that he had underperformed in his first season in France, for a variety of reasons, including a bout of Covid-19 from which he found it difficult to recover.

Consequently, they returned to pre-season with a whole new Mindset and the real Messi returned. At 35 years of age, which is just ridiculous.

With his Sensational performances at the World Cup (he became the first man to score in the group stage, the last 16, the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and the final), he put the ridiculous Ronaldo-Messi debate to bed once and for all.

Now, the only question is whether you rank him above Pele and Diego Maradona. Messi won’t care about that, though. He has completed football.