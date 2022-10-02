From Layman to Scholar, Achieving a New Goal

Whether they received smicha forty years ago, last year, or sometime in between, a diverse group of learners from around the world are taking their learning to the next level by joining the Machon Smicha Dayanus course. Full Story

Whether they received smicha forty years ago, last year, or sometime in between, a diverse group of learners from around the world are taking their learning to the next level by joining the Machon Smicha Dayanus course.

“From all my years in yeshiva, I enjoyed smicha, and learned Shulchan Aruch the most,” says Yossi Weiss of Chicago. “I’ve been looking for another such structured, halacha study program that enables a working person to learn in a serious manner, and Machon Smicha’s Dayanus course is the perfect fit for me.”

Machon Smicha is a premier institute of halachah serving the English-speaking Torah community. The goal of Machon Smicha is to Empower and enable as many people as possible to learn halachah at an advanced level, by offering courses which provide the learner with the resources and content necessary to achieve that goal. And as a result of Machon Smicha’s Translated and Explained Shulchan Aruch, the course offers a high level of learning that is able to benefit everyone, from the novice learner to the seasoned scholar.

The Dayanus and Choshen Mishpat course covers the fundamental halachos of Beis din, halachic litigation, and interpersonal responsibility. Additionally, throughout the course, prominent dayanim and rabbonim, experts in their respective fields, will deliver shiurim, applying and addressing the practical side of learning.

“At the farbrengen of Simchas Torah 5736 the Rebbe encouraged those who finished smicha to go on to learn and receive Dayanus,” says Rabbi Shlomo Chaim Kesselman, Director of Machon Smicha. “Our goal is to make that as practical and possible for as many people as possible.”

The Dayanus course starts on 1 Cheshvan 5783 (26 October 2022).

To learn more, and to register, go to onlinemachon.com/dayanus