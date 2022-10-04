From Iheanacho to Chrisantus: What happened to Nigeria’s Greatest wonderkids?

Few will remember that Ogbeche played for Paris Saint-Germain early in his career, due to his limited impact in the French capital.

He was contracted to the Parisians for six years, although he spent some time away at Bastia and Metz on loan in that period.

It was during his PSG days that he was thrust into the Nigeria Squad as a fresh-faced 17-year-old by Adegboye Onigbinde, who handed the teenager the number nine shirt at the 2002 World Cup.

They partnered Julius Aghahowa at the Finals but didn’t get among the goals as the Super Eagles exited at the group stage, bottom of their group after scoring just once.

Ogbeche never really took off after that, with a journeyman career taking him to the United Arab Emirates, Spain, Macedonia and England. He did have one decent individual season in 2009-10 with Cadiz where he ended up top scorer with nine goals. However, this wasn’t enough to save them from relegation from the Segunda Division.

Peculiarly, though, the striker was fairly prolific with Cambuur and Willem II in the Eredivisie, where he registered 34 and 13-goal contributions respectively.

Now playing in India for Hyderabad, he is the all-time top scorer in Indian Super League history.