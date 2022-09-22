From Gear to Games, These Fall Golf Releases Require Your Attention

The third of four PLD Anser Patent 55 Collector models will be in copper.

Fans of Ping’s fabled Anser putters need to mark the calendar, set the clock and make sure the WiFi has a strong connection.

On Monday, Sept. 26, at 2 pm ET, Ping will make 55 collector’s models of its PLD Anser Patent 55 in copper available online at pingpld.com, The release is the third of four throughout the company’s year-long celebration of the issuance of the Anser putter patent 55 years ago, on March 21, 1967. .

