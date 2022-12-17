From Football To Faith, Grad Transfer Kicker Spencer Shrader Is Perfect Fit With Notre Dame

On Tuesday, Notre Dame received a commitment from South Florida Graduate transfer kicker Spencer Shrader. With Blake Grupe exhausting his Eligibility after this season, the kicker position quickly became a big need for the Irish staff.

Shrader spent four years a part of the South Florida program and quickly generated a ton of interest once he entered the transfer portal. The Florida native gave the Irish Breakdown staff some insight into how he ended up with Notre Dame.

