From Florida to Hawaii, great places to add golf to a college football Bowl trip

Did your favorite college football team have a good season? Perhaps that got you thinking about a Bowl trip–and ideally somewhere warm. Well, Congratulations if the football and weather Gods shone upon you earlier this week when the Bowl matchups were announced.

If you’re packing your bags for a trip, hopefully the golf bag is one of them. Here are some of SI Golf’s favorite Bowl trips this year based on golf destinations.

Phoenix/Scottsdale (Fiesta Bowl, Guaranteed Rate Bowl)

Many fans of Michigan and Wisconsin will undoubtedly fly into PHX with their clubs to play before the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale and the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button