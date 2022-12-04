From Fed Square to Tumbalong Park, this is how Australia’s World Cup live sites reacted to Socceroo Craig Goodwin’s goal

The world now knows that Australia doesn’t just care about the world game — we are enchanted by it.

After Mat Leckie twisted and turned his way into the history books against Denmark, international football media watched in awe as Federation Square in Melbourne turned itself into Barcelona or Buenos Aires for a fleeting moment, turning the Darkest hours of the night into a sea of ​​red smoke and adulation.

The scenes sparked calls for the powers that be in other Australian cities to follow suit.

Orange flare smoke drifts past a large building and over a crowd of people standing near a Christmas tree
King George Square is blanketed in orange smoke as Australian fans watch the World Cup in Brisbane.(SEQ FC: Lanny Edey)

From Hobart to Sydney, Brisbane to Adelaide, and Perth to Darwin, government officials scrambled to find big screens and big open spaces to host a populace that was suddenly enthralled by a game that had been snoozing for the better part of 16 years, at least on the men’s side of the fixture.

In Brisbane, where the sun feels like it comes up at midnight and the kookaburras act as your alarm clock, thousands of Queenslanders made the early Pilgrimage to King George Square, where the usual swathe of maroon was replaced with Aussie green and gold.

An Australia flag is seen waving in front of a flare glow
Fans in Melbourne wave an Australian flag on a back drop of red flare smoke.(AAP: Con Chronis)

In Sydney, early pleas for a live site to match that of Melbourne’s were finally met, and fans turned out in force at Tumbalong Park to watch nervously as Lionel Messi’s men looked to end Australian joy.

