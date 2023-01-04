From Emmylou to Leno, book your ticket to music, laughs, lit in 2023

Country-Americana music icon Willie Nelson and country-Americana icon Emmylou Harris are booked in two separate concert Venues in Tallahassee on the same night?

Don’t they share the same audience demographic? Haven’t they recorded together? Isn’t this a conflict?

Well, yes – and no.

The outdoor Nelson concert at the Amphitheater in Cascades Park on March 4 sold out within a day when tickets went on sale in December.

The tickets for the Harris show on March 4 in Ruby Diamond Concert Hall as part of the Florida State University Opening Nights artist series are nearly gone.

Emmylou Harris makes her Opening Night debut March 4 in Ruby Diamond Concert Hall.

“I believe that Tallahassee is large enough to support two major performances on the same evening,” Opening Nights director Jennifer Wright said. “While it is not ideal, this is a music loving city, and I am confident both shows will be well attended. In fact, Emmylou Harris is nearing capacity and we expect it to sellout in the coming weeks.”

“There is an enormous difference between the venues,” Cascades Park Amphitheater concert booker Scott Carswell said. “Ruby Diamond Concert Hall may be the nicest in town and the other is literally boots in the grass. … They are two completely different fan experiences.”

The overlap happened when Nelson, 89, rearranged his Florida tour dates.

“It wasn’t intentional,” Carswell said. “It was not meant to be disrespectful (to ON).”

Willie Nelson performs, with opening act Dwight Yoakam at the Tallahassee Pavilion on Wednesday, March 8, 2017.

The Moon, a concert stage and nightclub run by Carswell, has hosted Nelson concerts six times in the past. ON, which is celebrating its 25thth season, is no stranger to The Moon stage either, using it for numerous events over the years such as singer-songwriter Shawn Colvin, harpist Joanna Newsom and band The Neville Brothers. Nelson has also played a concert for ON in Ruby Diamond Concert Hall.

