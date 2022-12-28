From Christmas lights to Banksyland, these 2022 Dallas arts & entertainment stories earned an ovation

With New Year’s Day 2023 falling on Sunday, it’s a great year to kick off brunch, and there’ll hardly be a restaurant in Dallas that isn’t going to be celebrating with a Bountiful breakfast or brunch this year. Some are hosting New Year’s-style brunch all weekend, starting early on Saturday and stretching it right through to Monday, which is a holiday for many. These are good times for the brunch brigade.

Here’s some of the most notable places hosting New Year’s Day brunch 2023:

Blue Mesa. New Year’s brunch mega buffet features brisket, red Chile salmon, glazed ham, omelets, migas, huevos rancheros, Belgian waffles & fried chicken, biscuits & gravy, street Taco bar, enchiladas, Adobe Pie, black-eyed peas, sweet corn cake, mac & cheese, and dessert bar. 10 am-3 pm. $28. Walk-ins welcome, reservations recommended. Addison 972-934-0165, Fort Worth 817-332-6372, Plano 214-387-4407.

Bulla Gastrobar. Plano restaurant will host an extended 3-day-weekend 3-course brunch from Saturday December 31-Monday January 2 to celebrate the new year with avocado toast, smoked salmon montaditos, ham croquettes, chicken & waffles, burgers, benedicts, Steak & eggs , blueberry-ricotta pancakes, hazelnut waffles, churros with chocolate, Coconut flan. $29.50. 11 am-3 pm.

Commons Club at Virgin Dallas. Recovery brunch includes brisket hash, pastries, tacos, peanut butter-banana pancakes, chicken & waffles, quiche, Cuban Monte Cristo, lobster roll, avocado toast, lox & bagels. 11 am-2 pm. Reserve at OpenTable.

Elm & Good. Restaurant at Kimpton Pittman Hotel is hosting Bennies & Bloodies New Year’s Day Brunch with eggs benedicts, build-your-own Bloody Mary and Mimosa bar, wellness shots, electrolyte beverages, live music. Open at 7 am, with the Bennies & Bloodies menu from 11 am-3 pm. $48. Reserve on OpenTable.

Fearing’s. Brunch both Saturday and Sunday with biscuits, cinnamon-sugar beignets, pancakes, migas, fried chicken, benedicts, filet Mignon with avocado toast, Cobb salad with chicken-fried lobster, hangover sandwich with Mexican potato hash, fried pies, and banana pudding. 11:30 am-2 pm. 214-922-4848.

Federales Dallas. Hangover Brunch Party features breakfast buffet with Federales favorites including potato-chorizo ​​hash, breakfast burrito, Steak & tacos, chilaquiles, and a Mimosas package, 11 am-3 pm. $25. Purchase tickets at Federalesdallas.com.

Lochland’s Food and Spirits. Annual New Year’s Day Hangover Brunch includes cheese fries, benedicts, hash & eggs, migas, biscuits with sausage or chicken, burgers, and lox & bagel, plus complimentary black eyed peas, ranch waters, frozen palomas, mimosas, and Bloody Marys. 10 am-3 pm. 469-677-0174.

Lounge Here. Open for New Year’s Day brunch with Deviled eggs, candied jalapeno toast, fried green tomatoes, Southern Caesar, yogurt & granola, biscuits & sausage gravy, eggs benedict, duck egg hash, shrimp & grits, and fried French toast made with bread pudding in funnel cake batter. 11 am-5 pm. Prices a la carte. Reserve on OpenTable.

Mutt’s Canine Cantina. Annual Hair of the Dog Brunch features all-day breakfast items like the chicken, egg, & cheese combo and breakfast BLT combo, $3 mimosas, $4 Bloody Marys, concession-style food & drinks, hot apple cider, RumChata hot chocolate, and Mexican hot chocolate. 11am-1pm.

Perry’s Steakhouse. 3-course Sunday supper with soup or salad, pork chop, and dessert trio with lemon meringue square, chocolate crunch, and cheesecake. $49, plus two special limited-edition sides of black eyed peas and cabbage.

Roy G’s. “Drunk brunch” features Champagne Towers plus bagel & lox, yogurt with cereal & fruit, biscuits & gravy, and biscuits topped with fried chicken, eggs, & sausage gravy. 11 am-5 pm.

Sloane’s Corner. New Year’s Day three-course brunch features deviled eggs with caviar, Florentine Benedict with smoked salmon, and mini pumpkin cheesecakes, along with a cocktail bar with options such as Mimosa, Sloane’s Bellini, and Bloody Mary. 10:30 am-3 pm. $38. Reserve on OpenTable.

State and Allen. Annual New Year’s Day brunch features Buttermilk pancakes with apples & candied pecans, multigrain French toast with bananas & strawberries, biscuits & sausage gravy, Steak & eggs with purple potato bacon hash, chicken & Belgian waffle, and shrimp & grits. 10 am-3 pm. Prices a la carte.

Terra. Restaurant at Eataly Dallas is hosting brunch buffet with brunch and Italian specialties including porchetta, prime rib, sausage, seafood, caviar, cheese, cured meats, yogurt & granola, breads, smoked salmon & accoutrements. 10:30 am-3 pm. $55, plus an optional $25 build-your-own bollicine sparkling wine cocktail. Reserve at OpenTable.

Yardbird. Restaurant is in the throes of a nine-day brunch served every day throughout the holidays from December 23-January 2, with Deviled eggs, biscuit & gravy, fried chicken, chicken & egg sandwich, brisket sandwich, lobster mac & cheese, brisket huevos rancheros, brisket burnt ends, benedict, cinnamon roll, lemon meringue pie pancakes, Blueberry French toast fritters, creme brulee waffles, and apple cinnamon cobbler. 10am-4pm. 469-208-2441.