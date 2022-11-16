From Bad to Worse, TCU Basketball Stunned at Home

Just when you thought the beginning of Texas Christian University‘s basketball season couldn’t become any worse, enter the Northwestern University Demons. Monday night, saw the largest point-spread upset of the season (TCU favored by up to 24.5 points), as the Demons Shocked the 15th ranked Horned Frogs, 64-63.

The key to the Horned Frogs blowing their 2nd half lead, boils down to one factor, three point shooting. TCU shot an egregious 2-of-21 from distance on the night. This has been a major issue throughout the first three games of this young season. They are shooting a clip of 14-of-74, just under 19 percent.

