From a three-star recruit, Miyan Williams has become ‘a damn good football player’ for the Buckeyes

Ohio State knew the 2020 recruiting class was an important one for running backs. With JK Dobbins ready to head to the NFL after the 2019 season and Master Teague as his backup that year, the Buckeyes were on the hunt for another star rusher.

Five-star Bijan Robinson was the team’s top target, with the likes of four-stars Kendall Milton, Jaylan Knighton and Blake Corum all also of interest. Robinson, once a silent commit to the Scarlet and Gray, ended up at Texas, Milton picked Georgia, Knighton went to Miami and Corum found his way to Michigan.

This left Ohio State’s No. 5 class without a top running back and had many questioning whether running backs Coach Tony Alford could Recruit at a Buckeye level.

“That guy couldn’t recruit,” Alford remembered the narrative.

Needing a running back in the class, the Scarlet and Gray turned to three-star Miyan Williams. The country’s No. 627 overall player in the 247Sports Composite that year, Williams didn’t exactly move the needle for Ohio State fans. The Cincinnati, Ohio native had committed to Iowa State on July 4, 2019, after he took a backseat to the higher-ranked recruits that the Buckeyes were after.

“We were on some other guys,” Alford said. “He was always right there and we were always talking to him. But at the end of the day, we didn’t know where it was going and it kind of fell back into his lap a little bit. And then he had some decision to make.”

What was clear to Alford and the Scarlet and Gray staff was that Williams was a talented runner. At Winton Woods High School, Williams rushed for well over 5,000 yards. Most notably, he was a player who ran angry.

“Tony watched him run. Kevin Wilson actually saw him play live in a game,” Ohio State head Coach Ryan Day recalled of Williams. “And we just felt like he just ran really hard. And maybe he wasn’t as highly recruited but we just felt like we saw something in a kid from Cincinnati who ran hard.”

While he didn’t have the ranking of some of the other running backs the Buckeyes were interested in that year, he did have traits that the staff liked. The problem was, Williams committed to the Cyclones and the Scarlet and Gray had some recruiting ground to make up.

This started with Alford. Ohio State offered Williams a Scholarship in late September and Alford visited the running back at the end of October. As he tells it, Alford felt he needed to apologize to Williams.

“Quite frankly, I think he was pretty pissed at me. Well, well, he was pissed at me,” the running backs Coach remembered. “First impressions do go a long way, but they can also be wrong sometimes too. They didn’t talk much. They kind of sat there and didn’t say much. He wasn’t very responsive to things that I was trying to say to him or do with him, as far as calls and text messages and driving an hour and a half up here. So I was like, well, maybe he doesn’t want to be recruited by us. But it really came down to I think he might have felt that I slighted him a little bit.”

Alford met with Williams in the Winton Woods weight room and had a heart-to-heart. The Coach apologized for having the wrong impression of Williams. Alford believes that’s the moment he truly established his relationship with Williams.

Less than a month after the visit from Alford, Williams decommitted from Iowa State and pledged his future to the Buckeyes. This commitment was not greeted with the same acclaim if it had been Robinson, Knighton, Milton or Corum, but Alford didn’t care. He was confident in the running back the Scarlet and Gray signed.

Looking back, Ohio State made a good decision with Williams. In 2022, Williams has 497 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He has established himself as a co-starter, as Alford views it, with sophomore TreVeyon Henderson, a former five-star recruit and the top-ranked running back in the 2021 class. Of the group the Buckeyes were high on in 2020, only Robinson and Corum have more rushing yards this year (515 and 611 respectively) than Williams, and only Corum has more touchdowns (10). Each player has at least 24 more Rushes than Williams this season.

Through five games, Williams Ranks No. 10 nationally in yards per carry (7.77) but is first in the country in that department among players who have carried the ball 50 or more times. While he has split the load with Henderson this season, Williams had 101 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Wisconsin – a part of a double 100-yard rushing day for the Scarlet and Gray – two weeks ago. With Henderson sitting out with an injury last week against Rutgers, Williams showed he can be a bell cow, carrying the ball a career-high 21 times for 189 yards and tying the program record with five rushing touchdowns.

“It says a lot about the way he was running, especially in the red zone,” Day said of Williams after the win vs. the Scarlet Knights. “Miyan was running hard today and finished a bunch of runs in a positive feeling. He turns a three-yard run into five, keeps us on schedule and it was tough down there in the red zone. They kinda dug in a few times. We had to go for it on fourth down. But Miyan had a really good day for us.

“I give Miyan a lot of credit. He’s been through some different things over the last year so. He’s lost some people in his life but he’s continued to work through those adverse times. So to see him play the way he’s playing right now, going through everything he went through. And that’s not something he typically puts out there, but he has been through a lot. And it’s not easy for these guys when they go through different things and I give them credit for that. And I know the guys around him and his friends have pulled for him and helped him through that.”

As Williams has matured as a player, he’s also matured as a person. While he still doesn’t say much in interviews, he’s quietly become a leader for Ohio State. Earlier this year, Williams gave a speech before practice, telling his teammates to value every day because, as the Buckeyes have seen with injuries this year, nothing is promised.

“I think he’s becoming more confident in his own skin,” Alford said. “But definitely seen him mature as a young man, as you would expect, especially in this program. But he’s been through a lot. The guy’s had a lot of personal challenges in his life and he’s been through so much. I’m extremely, extremely proud of the young man that he’s become. He’s the guy that this entire program leans on and loves him.”

What’s next for the Buckeyes? Make sure you’re in the loop — take five seconds to sign up for our FREE Buckeyes newsletter now!

Want the latest scoops and news on the Buckeyes? Try our 7-DAY FREE TRIAL AND BECOME A BUCKNUTS SUBSCRIBER!

It has taken time for Williams to find his place with the Scarlet and Gray. As a freshman in 2020, he played in just four games, rushing for 64 yards on 10 carries. Picking up 21 yards on three carries in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Clemson and a productive offseason earned Williams a starting role to begin the 2021 season, but he quickly lost that job to Henderson, rushing for 507 yards and three touchdowns that season.

This year, Williams has already eclipsed or nearly eclipsed all of his statistics from 2021, as he’s proving to be not only a viable player in Ohio State’s backfield but one of the best running backs in the country. He creates contact with would-be tacklers and is hard to bring down. While he may not have the home run threat of a player like Henderson, he has proven capable of being able to carry the Buckeye offense and get in the endzone.

While he wasn’t the highest-recruited guy and maybe didn’t provide the excitement at the time of his commitment as others would have, Williams has, as Alford put it, brought a lot of value to the Buckeye program and is “a damn good football player.”