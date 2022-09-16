Frogs In The Pros: Where To Watch TCU Horned Frogs In NFL Week 2 Action

22 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters heading into Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week:

Jerry Hughes, EDGE, Houston Texans– Hughes was instrumental in the Texans’ near-upset of the Colts in Week 1, a game that ended in a 20-20 tie. They recorded two sacks and an interception. This week, the Texans play the Broncos.

KaVontae Turpin, WR, Dallas Cowboys– Turpin returned four kicks in the Cowboys’ season opener against the Buccaneers for 77 yards and one punt. The Cowboys host the Bengals for Week 2.

Trevon Moehrig, SAF, Las Vegas Raiders– Moehrig recorded a pair of tackles in an opening-weekend loss to the Chargers. The Raiders take on the Cardinals this Sunday.

Joseph Noteboom, OT, Los Angeles Rams– Noteboom and the Rams as a whole had a rough start to the 2022 season. They allowed three sacks against All Pro Von Miller and the Rams fell 31-10. They look for a rebound opportunity against the Falcons on Sunday.

Ross Blacklock, IDL, Minnesota Vikings– Blacklock saw the field, but didn’t record a tackle in the Vikings’ Week 1 win over the Packers. Minnesota visits the Eagles on Monday Night Football this week.

Ben Banogu, EDGE, Indianapolis Colts– Work remained limited for Banogu, who is sitting behind two edge rushers on the depth chart. The Colts take on the Jaguars on Sunday.

Matt Pryor, OT, Indianapolis Colts– Pryor is listed as the starting tackle, but the Colts say they plan to rotate him and rookie Bernhard Raimann. You can watch Pryor this Sunday as the Colts face the Jaguars.

Andy Dalton, QB, New Orleans Saints– Dalton is the reserve QB in New Orleans. The Saints notched a thrilling Week 1 win over the Falcons and face the Buccaneers in Week 2.

Jalen Reagor, WR, Minnesota Vikings– Reagor sits behind a few players in a crowded Minnesota receiver room. He faces a team which Reagor has disdain for– his old team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Austin Schlottmann, OL, Minnesota Vikings– Schlottman continues his battle for the Vikings’ starting center position, but sat behind Garrett Bradbury in Week 1. The Vikings play the Eagles on Monday.

Garret Wallow, LB, Houston Texans– Wallow was inactive for the Texans’ Week 1 tie with the Colts with an ankle injury. They hope to return this Sunday as the Texans play the Broncos.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT, Detroit Lions– Vaitai underwent back surgery and will miss significant time. The Lions are hopeful he returns this season, but that’s not certain.

Jason Verrett, CB, San Francisco 49ers– Verett is on the Reserve/PUP list after missing last year with an injury. They won’t be eligible to play for at least another three games.

Travin Howard, LB, Los Angeles Rams– Howard remains on the Rams Non-Football Injury list and will be eligible to come off it in Week 5.

Lucas Niang, OT, Kansas City Chiefs– Niang is still working to return from an injury late in the Chiefs’ season last year. He’s on the reserve/PUP list and is eligible to come off it in Week 5.

LJ Collier, EDGE, Seattle Seahawks– Collier did make the Seahawks’ final 53-man roster, but remains on the PUP list. He’s out at least the first four games.

Other Horned Frogs on active NFL rosters include:

Ar’Darius Washington, SAF, Baltimore Ravens (Practice Squad)

Aviante Collins, OT, Dallas Cowboys (Practice Squad)

Obinna Eze, OT, Detroit Lions (Practice Squad)

Ty Summers, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars (Practice Squad)

TJ Carter, SAF, Los Angeles Rams (Practice Squad)

Darius Anderson, RB, Houston Texans (Season-ending IR)

Innis Gaines, S, Green Bay Packers (Injured Reserve)

