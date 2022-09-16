Frogs In The Pros: Where To Watch TCU Horned Frogs In NFL Week 2 Action

22 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters heading into Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week:

Jerry Hughes, EDGE, Houston Texans– Hughes was instrumental in the Texans’ near-upset of the Colts in Week 1, a game that ended in a 20-20 tie. They recorded two sacks and an interception. This week, the Texans play the Broncos.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button