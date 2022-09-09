Frogs In The Pros: Where To Watch TCU Football Alumni In NFL For Week 1

22 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters heading into Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week:

Jerry Hughes, EDGE, Houston Texans– Hughes is the longest-standing Horned Frog in the NFL, Entering Year 13 in the league. They signed with the Texans in the offseason after spending last year with the Bills.

KaVontae Turpin, WR, Dallas Cowboys– Turpin became a star this offseason in the XFL, where he won MVP honors. The Cowboys signed him for the preseason, where he dazzled on special teams. Turpin is listed as the starting punt and kick returner.

Trevon Moehrig, SAF, Las Vegas Raiders– Moehrig was a staple in the Raiders’ secondary last season, recording 55 total tackles and an interception.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT, Detroit Lions– Vaitai enters Year 7, third with the Lions, on the IR. He’s set to miss at least four games with a back injury sustained in the Lions’ final preseason game.

Jason Verrett, CB, San Francisco 49ers– Verrett spent most of last season on the IR, going on the season-ending list early on. He plays a valuable role in the 49ers secondary.

Joseph Noteboom, OT, Los Angeles Rams– Following the retirement of Andrew Whitworth, Noteboom entered 2022 as the starting left tackle for the Rams against the Bills.

Travin Howard, LB, Los Angeles Rams– Howard was a major player in the Rams’ 2021 Super Bowl run. He returns to the team on a new four-year deal worth $2.5 million.

Ross Blacklock, IDL, Minnesota Vikings– Blacklock was a Houston Texan last season, playing significant snaps. He was traded from Houston to the Minnesota Vikings for a sixth-round pick this offseason.

Ben Banogu, EDGE, Indianapolis Colts– Banogu played limited snaps with the Colts last season and is listed third on the depth chart coming into Week 1.

Matt Pryor, OT, Indianapolis Colts– Pryor is listed as the Colts’ starting left tackle for their opening game against the Houston Texans.

Lucas Niang, OT, Kansas City Chiefs– Niang was on and off the injured list last season, but suffered a torn pec at the end of last season. They enter 2022 on the IR.

Andy Dalton, QB, New Orleans Saints– Dalton is the reserve QB in New Orleans, having signed there this summer. They back up Jameis Winston.

Jalen Reagor, WR, Minnesota Vikings– Reagor was traded from the Eagles to the Vikings during the preseason. He is listed as the starting punt returner.

Austin Schlottmann, OL, Minnesota Vikings– After spending 2021 on the Broncos practice squad, Schlottmann signed with the Vikings and may compete for the starting center job in Minnesota.

LJ Collier, EDGE, Seattle Seahawks– Collier begins the 2022 NFL season on the IR. He will miss at least four games, but he did make the final 53-man roster.

Garrett Wallow, LB, Houston Texans– Wallow will begin the 2022 season against the Colts on the Texans’ active roster. He is listed as the first reserve linebacker on the depth chart.

Other Horned Frogs on active NFL rosters include:

Ar’Darius Washington, SAF, Baltimore Ravens (Practice Squad)

Aviante Collins, OT, Dallas Cowboys (Practice Squad)

Obinna Eze, OT, Detroit Lions (Practice Squad)

Ty Summers, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars (Practice Squad)

TJ Carter, SAF, Los Angeles Rams (Practice Squad)

Darius Anderson, RB, Houston Texans (Season-ending IR)

Innis Gaines, S, Green Bay Packers (Injured Reserve)

