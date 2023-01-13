Frogs In The Pros: TCU Alumni In NFL Playoff Action

Catch your pro TCU Horned Frogs in NFL Playoff action this week. TCU had four active first-round selections playing for NFL teams and 25 total players on NFL rosters this past season.

With the playoff field set, the Frogs have players on six of the 14 playoff teams.

AFC Wild Card Round

Lucas Niang of the Kansas City Chiefs is the Lone Horned Frog on an active roster for the AFC side. He battled a serious injury suffered at the end of 2021 and missed most of the 2022 season. Niang returned in Week 18 to play seven snaps – his most since the injury.

