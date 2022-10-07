Frogs In The Pros: Catch TCU Alumni In NFL Week 5 Action

25 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters heading into Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. Two new faces– Marcus Cannon and CJ Hunt– Landed on rosters this past week and are ready to get NFL reps.

Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week:

Jerry Hughes, EDGE, Houston Texans– Hughes recorded three total tackles and played 59% of snaps in the Texans’ Week 4 loss to the Chargers. This Sunday, Houston plays the Jacksonville Jaguars.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button